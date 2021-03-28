10 incredible black & white PHOTOS of the Altai Mountains

The Altai Mountains keep the memory of the ancient nomads that used to wander here very much alive. Endless burial mounds, ancient rock paintings and stone sculptures tell the story of the Great Silk Road that used to lie there.
Famous Russian photographer Eduard Leven has been busy taking pictures of the Altai Mountains for 20 years already. Using just a few expressive means and monochromic film tape, he reconstructs that ancient spirit of this land which has still hardly changed by civilization.
The ‘Griffin’s Gaze’ exhibition is on display at St. Petersburg’s ART OF FOTO gallery until May 30, 2021.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
