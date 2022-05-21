Russia at sunrise: 20 breathtaking PHOTOS

Across Russia’s vast expanses, there are so many different urban and rural sights that even the sun seems to rise in a different, though terrific, way in every place.

1. Close up of an epic sunrise in Moscow.

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

2. Green Krylatskoye district in Moscow meets dawn.

Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik

3. Moscow City business center under both sun and moon light.

Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik

4. First sun rays reflect in the golden domes of the Kremlin cathedrals.

Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik

5. The Moscow State University illuminated by the dawn sun.

Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik

6. Sakhalin Island’s very eastern sunrise.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

7. Vladivostok is one of the first cities to meet the new day in Russia.

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

8. A winter sunrise over Novosibirsk.

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

9. Dawn over Crimea.

Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik

10. Sun rises over a monastery in Tver Region.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

11. A new day at Swan Lake in the Altai mountains.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

12. Ancient walls of the Tula Kremlin meeting the dawn.

Alexei Kudenko/Sputnik Alexei Kudenko/Sputnik

13. A foggy sunrise over the 12th-century Intercession Church on the Nerl River in Vladimir Region.

Yury Akhromeyev/Sputnik Yury Akhromeyev/Sputnik

14. The first sunny rays on the Kara Sea in the Arctic Ocean as seen from the Sedov sailing ship during its round-the-world expedition.

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

15. Petersburg drawbridges rise as the sun rises.

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

16. A frosty sunrise of wintery St. Petersburg, with the St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the backdrop.

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

17. Kirovsk alpine ski resort in Murmansk Region meets the first light.

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

18. The very first sunrise after a Polar night.

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

19. Dawn over the Volga River in Nizhny Novgorod.

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

20. Mashuk Mountain in the Caucasus illuminated by the first sun’s morning rays.

Denis Abramov/Sputnik Denis Abramov/Sputnik

