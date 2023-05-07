Spring bloom ‘paints’ Russia’s cities in different colors (PHOTOS)

The Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral need no additional coloring, but look even better immersed in flowers!
Happy Muscovites have put away their winter coats and now take pictures with flowers in all the parks of the capital.
It is especially beautiful now in the Moscow State University Botanical Garden – many rare flower species have bloomed there, including this Muscari, which has attracted a bumblebee.
The blossoms have also begun in northern St. Petersburg. Locals rejoice in the colors of Japanese sakura after an extremely gray, sunless winter.
And, in the south, the sakura started blooming back in March! The photo below is from Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic. There, these cherry trees complement the ensemble of the city’s main attraction, the Heart of Chechnya mosque.
Cherry blossoms are flourishing in Sochi, as well.
And, in Crimea, they organized a whole festival of cherry blossoms…
… as well as a parade of tulips.
Below is how large-scale the Crimea’s tulip parade looks from above.
There is a riot of blooms and colors on the Black Sea coast, too. For example, the Pulsatilla patens (aka Eastern pasqueflower), which is also popularly called ‘dream-grass’ in Russia. Have you heard of it?
And what do you think of these decorative plum trees from Krasnodar Park?
In Primorsky Territory of Russia’s Far East, it is believed that when the rhododendron blooms, the spring has finally arrived!
