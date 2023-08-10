Kolomenskoye Park turns 100 years old! (PHOTOS)

One of the most beautiful places for taking a walk in Moscow is Kolomenskoye Park. It is located about 15 minutes by subway from the Kremlin.

kiev4/Getty Images kiev4/Getty Images

In the park, you can not only ride a bicycle and walk along the embankment of the Moskva River, but also see the rarest wooden churches and ‘ostrogi’ of the 17th-18th centuries, brought to the capital from the empty northern villages. It was with this museum of wooden architecture that the history of the park began in 1923.

ForsterForest/Getty Images ForsterForest/Getty Images

The Church of St. George the Victorious was brought from Arkhangelsk Region. It is painted with unusual ornamentation on the outside.

vladj55/Getty Images vladj55/Getty Images

The tower of the Sumskoy Ostrog, meanwhile, is from an ancient Pomor settlement in Karelia.

bbsferrari/Getty Images bbsferrari/Getty Images

But, Kolomenskoye is more than just a museum park. People have lived there for centuries. The settlement was first mentioned as far back as in 1336.

Evgeny Zhigalov/Getty Images Evgeny Zhigalov/Getty Images

The Church of the Ascension of the Lord, which Prince Vasily III commissioned in honor of the birth of his son Ivan (the future Ivan the Terrible) in 1532, has also been preserved there. Incidentally, the first stone tent church in Russia!

yulenochekk/Getty Images yulenochekk/Getty Images

In the 17th century, Kolomenskoye already became a summer country residence of Moscow princes.

Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik

Three of six gardens of that time have survived. You can walk through them even today. But, Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich’s wooden palace is just a modern reconstruction of his former residence.

Tatyana Nikonenko/500px/Getty Images Tatyana Nikonenko/500px/Getty Images

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.