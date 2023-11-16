‘ICE ROSES’ bloom in Taymyr (PHOTOS)

The "roses" form on the surface of a thin layer of fresh ice and reach up to 10 cm in height.
For this to occur, the temperature under the ice must be around zero degrees Celsius, the air temperature around -15°C with no wind. Due to the temperature difference on the ice surface, the air condenses, forming such crystals. However, as soon as the thickness of the ice increases, the “flowers” disappear.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox