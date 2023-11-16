‘ICE ROSES’ bloom in Taymyr (PHOTOS)

This very rare, natural phenomenon was filmed by security officers in the Taymyr Nature Reserve (the Russia’s Far North). The ice flowers appeared on the ‘Lake Sobachye’ cordon.

The "roses" form on the surface of a thin layer of fresh ice and reach up to 10 cm in height.

For this to occur, the temperature under the ice must be around zero degrees Celsius, the air temperature around -15°C with no wind. Due to the temperature difference on the ice surface, the air condenses, forming such crystals. However, as soon as the thickness of the ice increases, the “flowers” disappear.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.