Why do so many Russian cities have ‘Gorky Parks’?

Not only in Moscow, but also in Samara, Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Rostov-on-Don and other major Russian cities you can find a Gorky Park. They can also be found in some cities of the former Soviet republics.

Alexander Avilov / Moskva Agency Alexander Avilov / Moskva Agency

The most famous Gorky Park is, of course, the one in Moscow. At the beginning of the 20th century, there were vegetable gardens and landfills where all kinds of rubbish were taken. In 1922, the Bolsheviks held the All-Russian Agricultural Exhibition there and, in 1928, they decided to build the first Soviet park of culture and recreation in its place.

Gorky Park in 1930s. Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF/Russia in photo

It was also planned to conduct educational work among workers in the park. Konstantin Melnikov and then El Lissitsky, architects known for their avant-garde works, were involved in the construction.

An ice rink in Gorky Park, 1930s. Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/ MAMM/MDF/Russia in photo

And imagine: on the first day, more than 100,000 visitors came. Walking alleys were decorated with sculptures; there were modern amusement rides, physical education and dance grounds, as well as a space for reading.

Park in Krasnoyarsk. Central Park in Krasnoyarsk after Gorky

In 1932, it was named after Maxim Gorky, the main Soviet writer at the time, in honor of the 40th anniversary of his creative activity. The writer would often visit the park and hold meetings there, although he was critical of the cult around his name.

The park, meanwhile, turned out to be exemplary; so much so, that other Soviet cities decided to follow this model. The layout of such parks is more or less similar: They are monumental central gates, alleys, areas for creativity, with cafes, Ferris wheels and other forms of entertainment.

