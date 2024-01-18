The village of Umet is the most peculiar gastronomic destination in Russia for drivers

If you drive about 430 kilometers from Moscow along the M5 'Ural' highway, you will find yourself in an unusual place.

The workers' village of Umet in the Republic of Mordovia proudly holds the popular unofficial title of "the most delicious village". There, along two kilometers of the highway, you can find a hundred cafes and kiosks to grab a bite to eat.

Primarily, all these roadside spots are meant for long haul truck drivers and tourists. There are only 2,500 people living in the village itself and most of them are employed in the catering and food industry.

Numerous cafes appeared there back in the 1990s, when, after the collapse of the USSR and the economic crisis, the village’s main local enterprise, a wood processing plant, closed down. The locals then turned their attention to long haul drivers, offering them various gastronomic services.

The lion's share of cafes serves kebabs and homemade food, such as soups, meat patties, mashed potatoes and fritters. The most famous cafe is still 'Morddonald's', although it has since been renamed to ‘Morddovins’. The names are generally quite catchy there: 'At the lovely ladies'', 'Born in the USSR', 'Bro', 'Malinovy zvon' ('Raspberry Ringing'), 'At your mother-in-law's', etc.

Incidentally, many of these places, despite their rather modest appearance, boast really good reviews: for instance, many praise the large portions and low prices. Have you heard about Umet?

