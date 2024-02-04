What to do in Samara? Here are 10 ideas for a trip!

Samara is the ninth most populous city in Russia (with over 1.16 million people). There are plenty of things to see there: old mansions, the longest riverside embankment in Russia, a real space rocket and much, much more.

1. Stroll along Russia's longest embankment

Anar Movsumov Anar Movsumov

Yes, the embankment of the River Volga in Samara is the longest in the country. It is over four kilometers in length and one of the most popular places in the city. It has a small, sandy beach, where you can sunbathe or play volleyball. The embankment also has cycle lanes, intriguing art objects, monumental multi-level staircases, “singing” fountains, fountains with light effects and, of course, plenty of space for strolling (and taking scenic photos!).

2. Descend to areal bunker built for Stalin

Anar Movsumov Anar Movsumov

The bomb shelter under the Institute of Culture was only declassified in 1990. When the Great Patriotic War broke out, many factories, as well as cultural and official institutions, were evacuated to Samara (then Kuybyshev). The city was considered a "standby" capital of the USSR. The bunker was built in 1942 and was based on the designs of the ‘Aeroport’ subway station on the Moscow Metro. It lies 37 meters underground, with ample space for meeting rooms, office accommodation and Stalin's own office - incidentally, he never actually visited it himself. You will, however, have to go on a guided tour by appointment in order to gain access.

3. Learn about space

Igor Ageenko/Sputnik Igor Ageenko/Sputnik

A real R-7 space rocket is installed next to the Samara Space Museum. Rockets of this series typically send crewed spacecraft and satellites into orbit. Rockets of the R-7 family have been produced by the Samara-based Progress Rocket Space Center since 1958.

The main building of the museum is currently closed, due to the construction of a new planetarium. A temporary space exhibition is currently housed at the nearby ‘Gudok’ shopping center.

4. Stop by the oldest brewery

Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik

Samara is the birthplace of the most famous Soviet beer. Waiting lines still form outside the flagship store at the Zhigulevsky Brewery for a freshly-brewed batch. It only keeps for a couple of days and has become a local tourist attraction. You can take it home or down a glass at the brewery’s restaurant.

Zhigulevsky Brewery was founded in 1881 by Austrian entrepreneur Alfred von Vacano: He chose Samara, because of the clean water in the River Volga and the town's convenient logistics. In the Soviet period, production was regulated by a state standard and Zhigulevskoye beer was made at more than 700 breweries across the country.

5. Take a look at the merchant houses

Yegor Aleev/TASS Yegor Aleev/TASS

Samara was founded in 1586, but the majority of its historical houses date from the 19th century. The city center has Gothic mansions, wooden buildings and Art Nouveau houses. All this rubs shoulders with Soviet and contemporary architecture.

6. Take a boat ride to the Zhiguli Mountains

Anar Movsumov Anar Movsumov

The Zhiguli Mountains, located in the Samara Bend National Park (named after a hairpin bend in the river), can be seen from the Volga embankment. One of the most interesting places there is the village of Shiryayevo, which can be reached on a scheduled service from the river boat station. There, amid tree-covered mountains, Ilya Repin painted sketches for his 'Barge Haulers on the Volga'.

7. See a factory-kitchen in the shape of a hammer and sickle

Samara Tretyakov Gallery Samara Tretyakov Gallery

In the early years of the Soviet Union, it was a popular belief that people should be released from domestic chores. One of the country's first "factory-kitchens" (i.e. large public canteens) was put up in Samara in 1929 - and it was built in the shape of a hammer and sickle. Three thousand dinners were cooked there every day. The building now houses a branch of the Tretyakov Gallery.

8. Take a ride on the subway

Yegor Aleev/TASS Yegor Aleev/TASS

Samara is one of seven Russian cities with a subway system. It was opened in 1987 and consists of just 10 stations. ‘Gagarinskaya’ station has a space theme: The dark blue mosaics on the walls depict a starry sky, while the columns are star shaped. ‘Pobeda’ station was designed in honor of the USSR's victory in the Great Patriotic War. ‘Sportivnaya’ station, meanwhile, is dedicated to Russian sporting achievements.

9. Pet a cat on a radiator

Yegor Aleev/TASS Yegor Aleev/TASS

At the front entrance of the Samara State Regional Power Station stands an unusual art object. It portrays a cat lounging on a window sill warming itself above a hot radiator. It was installed in 2005 to mark the 150th anniversary of the invention of the radiator (yes, they were invented in Russia - in St. Petersburg, to be precise). And the figure of the cat was based on numerous photographs sent in to the power plant by local residents.

The cat has already become the object of myths - it is said that if you stroke its nose, your wish will come true. Please note how brightly polished its nose is!

10. See the sunset in Pushkin Square

Anar Movsumov Anar Movsumov

The most romantic place in Samara has to be the observation point in the Pushkin Square park. The whole city and the Volga River can be seen from there and the sunsets here are particularly picturesque!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.