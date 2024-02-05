Dikson sees first sunrise after the winter polar night!

In the northernmost settlement of Russia, the polar night lasts almost three months!

The small village in Krasnoyarsk Territory is the northernmost settlement in Russia. It is located at the latitude of 73°30′. There, it is a real kingdom of eternal winter! Snow falls as early as September and stays until May.

Polar nights last longer in Dikson than in other northern Russian cities. It begins on November 10-11 and ends in early February. And this is roughly 80 days of darkness! Can you imagine how awesome it is to finally meet the dawn (and see the sun!)?

In contrast, the polar day is also long - from May 5 to August 10. During this period, the sun does not set at all.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.