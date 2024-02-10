Marvelous stacks found in the north of Chukotka (PHOTOS)

In the Russian Far East, such rock formations are called ‘kekurs’ – they are pillars formed by wind and water erosion over time.

The word ‘kekur’ itself (and similar derivatives) is taken from the Nenets, Yakut and Dolgan languages.

The Chukotka Kekurs are located a few kilometers from the town of Pevek in the north of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (69°42′).

Pevek stands on the shore of the strait, surrounded by hills and is known for some of the strongest winds in the world (the ‘yuzhak’, a wind that literally knocks you off your feet, often blows there). And these amazing stacks are result of nature’s folly.

These stone "remnants" almost look like fingers sticking out of the ground. Interestingly, they are located in several groups. There are no official names and locals call them in their own way. ‘Throne’, ‘castle’, ‘walls’ and even ‘Stalin's profile’. And, against the background of these giant rock formations, people seem so tiny!

