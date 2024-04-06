It's time to bath in a salt pit! An unusual tradition of the old Ural city of Solikamsk

This Ural city in the north of Perm Territory is often dubbed the “salt capital of Russia”.

Salt was discovered in these parts back in the 15th century and salt production has been the basis of Solikamsk's economy for centuries. The Usolka River, a Kama River tributary, runs through the city, with salt springs flowing into it.

At the beginning of the 20th century, near one such source, the Lyudmilinskaya salt pit was drilled to a depth of about 100 meters to study the salt strata and understand whether it was possible to extract edible salt. The research went on for several years, but, it turned out that, in this place, the salt was very bitter, with potassium impurities, so the mining was abandoned.

However, the pit was not abandoned; scientists continued to study the chemical composition of the source. The pit is active and is constantly filled with salt water from the spring even today.

Locals believe that this water is beneficial for the body. There is a smell of hydrogen sulfide around it, like at geothermal resorts. Therefore, you can often see people taking a dip in this pit. And it is easily accessible via specially-built wooden decks.

