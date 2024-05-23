Russia's easternmost city - Anadyr

The capital of Chukotka is located on the 177th meridian (and 64th parallel) and it is not only the easternmost city of Russia and Eurasia, but also one of the most colorful and vibrant.

Almost every house is decorated with murals. A pack of curious walruses watch passers-by, while, from another house, a giant reindeer winks.

Anadyr was founded in 1889. The city is located at a great distance from other populated areas and any goods brought immediately increase several times in price. It is one of the most expensive cities in the country. Locals say that the price tags themselves are an attraction!

There are less than 14,000 people live in Anandyr. In Chukotka itself, people are mostly engaged in mining and gold mining - about 10% of all gold in Russia is found there.

But there is no production in Anadyr; people instead work as teachers, doctors, office staff. Specialists who service the seaport and airport also come for work.

