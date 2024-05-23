Russia's easternmost city - Anadyr

Almost every house is decorated with murals. A pack of curious walruses watch passers-by, while, from another house, a giant reindeer winks.
Anadyr was founded in 1889. The city is located at a great distance from other populated areas and any goods brought immediately increase several times in price. It is one of the most expensive cities in the country. Locals say that the price tags themselves are an attraction!
There are less than 14,000 people live in Anandyr. In Chukotka itself, people are mostly engaged in mining and gold mining - about 10% of all gold in Russia is found there.
But there is no production in Anadyr; people instead work as teachers, doctors, office staff. Specialists who service the seaport and airport also come for work.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox