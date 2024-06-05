Tretyakov Gallery opens Samara branch

Evgeny Sharov / Branch of the Tretyakov Gallery in Samara

Citizens of this city on the Volga will now be able to see the major works of great Russian artists without leaving town.

In late May 2024, Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, the main repository of Russian art, opened a new space in Samara, about 1,000 km southeast of the capital. The branch of the famous museum settled in the renovated building of the Soviet factory-kitchen of the Maslennikov Plant, built in the 1930s in the constructivist style.

Until now, Samara did not have an elaborate platform where world-class museum masterpieces could be exhibited. The 1,700 square-meter exhibition space changes all that.

The new museum opened with the exhibition “Taste and Color. Images of Food in Russian Art", which presents more than 80 works from the Tretyakov Gallery, mostly pieces by the first echelon of artists, such as Vasily Perov, Pavel Fedotov and others.

The exhibition will run until November 3, 2024

A branch of the Tretyakov Gallery opened in a Soviet factory-kitchen building

1,700 square meters of exhibition space

In addition to hosting visual exhibitions, the building acts as a museum of the factory-kitchen - a unique Soviet phenomenon.

The Samara Tretyakov gallery will host master classes, creative workshops, art residencies, movie screenings and book club meetings.

The opening exhibition "For Taste and Color. Images of food in Russian art" includes paintings belonging to the first echelon of Russian art.

'The Hunters Take a Break' (1871) by Vasily Perov.

'The Aristocrat's Breakfast' (1849-1850) by Pavel Fedotov

And David Sterenberg's naturalistic still life "The Herring'' (1917).

