6 main Moscow fashion outlet villages

Sales never end in Moscow! In these malls, you will find not only famous international brands, but also local. And everything is usually with big discounts!

All these shopping centers feature only discount stores of different brands of clothing, shoes and home goods. The collections are updated regularly, so you can spend the whole day in search of something interesting.

1. ‘Arkhangelskoye’ Outlet

This shopping center in the western Moscow Region is built in the form of an actual village. Only, instead of houses, there are luxury stores. Heavy luxury like ‘Loro Piana’ and ‘Brioni’ are mostly represented there, as well as brands of the middle price segment - ‘Pinko’, ‘Max Mara’, ‘Wolford’ and others. In total, there are about 90 clothing, footwear and accessory stores.

In addition, ‘Arkhangelskoye’ also has a dry cleaner that specializes in premium products. They restore handbags, including those made of rare types of leather, fur coats and other expensive clothing.

At the mall, you can sign up for a loyalty card and get an additional 5%, 7% or 10% discount (depending on the store). Foreigners can also apply for ‘Tax Free’. To do this, you need to buy goods worth more than 10,000 rubles (approx. $120) in one store in one day. An exception is made if you are a citizen of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia).

You can get there by free shuttle bus from the ‘Krylatskoe’ Moscow Metro station.

Website

2. ‘Vnukovo’ Outlet Villiage

This is one of the largest shopping parks. The "village" in the southwest of Moscow is home to more than 200 fashion stores, as well as several restaurants and public spaces where you can take a break from shopping.

You can find famous handbags by ‘Michael Kors’, ‘Furla’ and ‘Cromia’, clothes by ‘Guess’ and ‘S.Oliver’, as well as Russian brands ‘12Storeez’ and ‘Charuel’.

You can also get a loyalty card at the outlet's information department. In most stores, you will get an additional 5% discount with this card. There is also an opportunity to register ‘Tax Free’.

Buses Nos. 304, 911, 1002 go there from ‘Salaryevo’ Moscow Metro station.

Website

3. ‘Belaya Dacha’ Outlet Village

Another village with discount stores is located in the southeast of Moscow. ‘Belaya Dacha’, which translates as ‘White Country House’, is built in the form of an old Russian town with narrow streets, a tower in the center and colorful houses-shops in a ‘merchant style’ along the perimeter.

The shopping center has about 180 stores, mostly in the middle price segment. ‘Patrizia Pepe’, ‘Coccinelle’, ‘United Colors of Benetton’ and other famous world brands can be found there. There are also many Russian brands, such as: ‘Ecco’, ‘Akhmadullina Dreams’, ‘BRUSNIKA’, ‘CALISTA’ and ‘Charmstore’. Discounts all year hover around 30%-70% and there are also various additional promotions.

Their ‘customer card’ also gives an additional 5% and access to private sales.

Bus No. 5 goes there from ‘Kotelniki’ Moscow Metro station.

Website

4. ‘Novaya Riga’ Outlet Village

A huge outlet village in the west of Moscow, where there are more than 150 stores of the middle price segment. Russian brands you can find there include ‘2Mood’, ‘Larro’, ‘Ralf Ringer’, ‘12 Storeez’, as well as foreign brands, such as ‘Armani Exchange’, ‘Ash’, ‘Boss’, ‘Liu Jo’. During certain promotions, discounts can reach up to 90%.

And, besides stores, there is a gastro-villa in the "village". There are various cafes and restaurants, where culinary master classes, tastings and concerts are held.

The mall’s privilege card gives an additional 5% discount. Also, foreign tourists can also apply for ‘Tax Free’.

You can get there by free shuttle bus from ‘Strogino’ Moscow Metro station.

Website

5. Fashion House Outlet Sheremetyevo

More than 100 stores with Russian and foreign brands, mostly in the democratic price range. There are also multi-brand discount stores, such as ‘Lamoda Sport Outlet’, which specializing in fitness and training goods, as well as ‘No One’ with mainly Italian footwear brands.

Every week, stores update their special offers. The privilege program also gives additional discounts - from 5% to 20%.

You can get there by bus No. 400 from ‘Rechnoi Vokzal’ Moscow Metro station.

Website

6. Discount Center on Ordzhonikidze Street

And if you do not want to travel far from the center of Moscow, then it is best to visit the shopping center near the‘Leninsky Prospekt’ Moscow Metro station. There are more than 100 stores, mostly inexpensive brands or middle price segment, such as ‘Mango’, ‘Ecco’, ‘S.Oliver’, ‘Tom Tailor’, ‘Ostin’, ‘Zolla’ and many others.

Website

