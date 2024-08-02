Moscow's architectural avant-garde through the lens of an American professor (PHOTOS)

William Brumfield, an expert on Russian architecture and professor of Slavic studies at Tulane University, has spent more than 50 years documenting Russia's architectural monuments, not only as a scholar, but also as a photographer. In his new book, published by Moscow publishing house 'Tri Kvadrata', he compiled vivid examples of the Soviet architectural avant-garde. Below are those of the Russian capital.
1. ‘Mosselprom’ building (N.D. Strukov, D.M. Kogan, A.F. Loleyt, 1923–24), Kalashny Lane 2/10, 1996.
2. Building of People's Commissariat of Transportation (I.A. Fomin, 1929–34), Novaya Basmannaya Street 2/1, b. 1, 1994.
3. ‘Tsentrosoiuz’ building (Le Korbyuz'e, N.D. Kolli, 1929–36), Myasnitskaya Street 39 View from Academician Sakharov Prospect, 2018.
4. ‘Arbatskaya’ metro station (L.S. Teplitsky, 1935), 2008.
5. Chistye Prudy metro station (N.D. Kolli, L.P. Shuhareva, 1935), 2002.
6. I.V. Rusakov House of Culture (K.S. Melnikov, 1927–29), Stromynka Street 6, 2018.
7. ‘Zuev’ House of Culture (I.A. Golosov, 1927–29), Lesnaya Street 18, 1980.
8. ‘Svoboda’ Factory Club (K.S. Melnikov, 1927–29), Vyatskaya Street 41a, 2018.
9. ‘Gosplan’ garage (K.S. Melnikov, V.I. Kurochkin, 1936), Aviamotornaya Street 63, b. 1 Main facade & office block, 2018.
10. Commune House (I.S. Nikolaev, 1929–30), Ordzhonikidze Street, dormitory & social block. Originally designed as student village for textile institute, 2018.
11. Konstantin Melnikov House, (K.S. Melnikov, 1927–1929), Krivoarbatsky Lane 10, 2018.
12. Government house (‘House on the Embankment’; B.M. Iofan, D.M. Iofan, 1928–31), Serafimovich Street 2, 1996.
13. Apartment building near ‘Kievskya’ railway station (B.Ya. Mitel’man, 1932–35), Bol. Dorogomilovskaya Street, 2000.
Over the last half a century, Brumfield has traveled to Russia dozens of times and has amassed a huge collection of photographs. Stay tuned for more Soviet avant-garde in other cities of the country!
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox