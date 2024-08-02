Moscow's architectural avant-garde through the lens of an American professor (PHOTOS)

In these photos, Professor William Brumfield captured Moscow communal houses, workers' clubs, garages and metro entrances built in the 1920s-1930s in the style of constructivism and the Soviet avant-garde.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

William Brumfield, an expert on Russian architecture and professor of Slavic studies at Tulane University, has spent more than 50 years documenting Russia's architectural monuments, not only as a scholar, but also as a photographer. In his new book, published by Moscow publishing house 'Tri Kvadrata', he compiled vivid examples of the Soviet architectural avant-garde. Below are those of the Russian capital.

1. ‘Mosselprom’ building (N.D. Strukov, D.M. Kogan, A.F. Loleyt, 1923–24), Kalashny Lane 2/10, 1996.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

2. Building of People's Commissariat of Transportation (I.A. Fomin, 1929–34), Novaya Basmannaya Street 2/1, b. 1, 1994.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

3. ‘Tsentrosoiuz’ building (Le Korbyuz'e, N.D. Kolli, 1929–36), Myasnitskaya Street 39 View from Academician Sakharov Prospect, 2018.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

4. ‘Arbatskaya’ metro station (L.S. Teplitsky, 1935), 2008.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

5. Chistye Prudy metro station (N.D. Kolli, L.P. Shuhareva, 1935), 2002.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

6. I.V. Rusakov House of Culture (K.S. Melnikov, 1927–29), Stromynka Street 6, 2018.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

7. ‘Zuev’ House of Culture (I.A. Golosov, 1927–29), Lesnaya Street 18, 1980.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

8. ‘Svoboda’ Factory Club (K.S. Melnikov, 1927–29), Vyatskaya Street 41a, 2018.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

9. ‘Gosplan’ garage (K.S. Melnikov, V.I. Kurochkin, 1936), Aviamotornaya Street 63, b. 1 Main facade & office block, 2018.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

10. Commune House (I.S. Nikolaev, 1929–30), Ordzhonikidze Street, dormitory & social block. Originally designed as student village for textile institute, 2018.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

11. Konstantin Melnikov House, (K.S. Melnikov, 1927–1929), Krivoarbatsky Lane 10, 2018.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

12. Government house (‘House on the Embankment’; B.M. Iofan, D.M. Iofan, 1928–31), Serafimovich Street 2, 1996.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

13. Apartment building near ‘Kievskya’ railway station (B.Ya. Mitel’man, 1932–35), Bol. Dorogomilovskaya Street, 2000.

William Brumfield William Brumfield

Over the last half a century, Brumfield has traveled to Russia dozens of times and has amassed a huge collection of photographs. Stay tuned for more Soviet avant-garde in other cities of the country!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.