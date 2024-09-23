New Nizhny Novgorod cable car: Elevator to the kremlin

A new cable car system in Nizhny Novgorod has opened on the site of a lost historical one: Its stations connect People's Unity Square and Rozhdestvenskaya Street with the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.

The historical funicular, the first in Russia, between the Northern and Clock towers opened there in 1896. The ‘kremlin elevator’, as it was then called, was built for the All-Russian Industrial and Art Exhibition. It was an important part of the city's transport system; its cars delivered passengers to the stations of the tram line stations.

The funicular worked until 1926, when it was replaced by modern transportation and, over time, it collapsed. Five years ago, archaeologists discovered the old structures and, in 2021 construction of a new one began in its place. You can see fragments of the historic structure - in particular the foundation of the elevator’s water tower - through the glazed floor of the upper station.

The new line is just over 130 meters in length and will operate all year round. One cable car can accommodate up to 40 people. A one-way trip will only take a few minutes and cost 200 rubles (approx. $2.50).

