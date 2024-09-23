New Nizhny Novgorod cable car: Elevator to the kremlin

The historical funicular, the first in Russia, between the Northern and Clock towers opened there in 1896. The ‘kremlin elevator’, as it was then called, was built for the All-Russian Industrial and Art Exhibition. It was an important part of the city's transport system; its cars delivered passengers to the stations of the tram line stations.
The funicular worked until 1926, when it was replaced by modern transportation and, over time, it collapsed. Five years ago, archaeologists discovered the old structures and, in 2021 construction of a new one began in its place. You can see fragments of the historic structure - in particular the foundation of the elevator’s water tower - through the glazed floor of the upper station.
The new line is just over 130 meters in length and will operate all year round. One cable car can accommodate up to 40 people. A one-way trip will only take a few minutes and cost 200 rubles (approx. $2.50).
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox