What if Orthodox priests became cosmonauts?

Artist unites two Russian pillars in his paintings.

Russian digital painter Vladimir Malakhovsky has created a series of bold canvases. He’s combined two subjects, both of which are very important in the country: Space exploration and the Orthodox church.

Look at these long-bearded priests in spacesuits...

... or cosmonaut priests diving into open space with icons, a cross and a censer.

Not to mention the golden-headed church itself taking off as a rocket into the sky…

