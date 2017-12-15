Airport employee arrested in Moscow for mining cryptocurrency

This day and age, everyone wants a bitcoin. But beware that it's not like you can main them everywhere!

The workplace is definitely not the best spot to mine yourself some bitcoins

As Telegram-channel Mash reported, the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service) conducted a search at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on December 15, 2017. One employee, a system administrator, had seemingly launched a bitcoin mining farm right at his workplace.

Such decision might be logical – you need a lot of electricity to mine cryptocurrency – but highly illegal, as the man was using the airport’s energy sources. So the FSB officers detained him and took away his computer. It’s not clear if he is able to mine behind bars.

