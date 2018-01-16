Wanna know your fate? These Russian paintings will tell you how to predict the future

During long winter evenings and nights young Russian women from ancient times up to the 20th century used to dream about their future. The one question most of them wanted an answer to involved their future husband. Who would he be and when would he arrive?
But eventually Svetlana wakes up and it turns out everything was only a nightmare. "O, never know these frightful dreams, thou, my Svetlana!" Zhukovsky writes in the end, hinting that it’s better to pray to God and trust in Providence.
One of the most popular ways of fortune telling was with cards. Before going to bed excited girls would lay four kings under their pillow while saying aloud: "Who is my betrothed, come to me in a dream." If a King of Spades appeared in their dream it meant their groom would be old and jealous. A King of Hearts predicted a young and rich husband, King of Clubs - an army officer or a merchant, while a King of Diamonds meant a girl got the man she wanted.
Burning a sheet of paper and examining the shadow it cast was a simple but popular way of predicting the future, but it’s not clear of course how these images were interpreted.
In villages it was very popular to use a rooster to predict fate. Seeds or money would be put on one plate and water in another. A mirror would be placed nearby and a hen brought. If the rooster walked up to the mirror then the future groom would be gorgeous and tender, if the chicken chose the seeds instead - the groom would be rich. If the rooster approached the water it’s believed the man would drink too much booze, while if the cockerel went for the hen the man would be a womanizer.
Fortune telling is still popular in Russia, especially among school girls, though it’s not taken very seriously these days. TV series such as Charmed got people interested in magic and has influenced many to experiment with different kinds of handmade Ouija boards.
One of the easiest ways to see into the future is by putting several items in a bag before pulling them out without looking. The chosen object symbolizes your life in the next year. Sugar – happiness, a ring – marriage, onion – tears, money – wealth. You can put anything with any meaning in the bag though.
If you haven’t had a crack at fortune telling yet you can do it this winter during Kupala Night.
If you want to delve deeper into the world of Slavic traditions, find out how to arrange a party a la russe.
