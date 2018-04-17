Dream tree house designed by the late Zaha Hadid finally realized in Moscow

The last project of famous Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016, has finally been completed in the Moscow Region. Located in the luxury village of Barvikha, the futuristic house – which looks like a magical flower – is raised up on a skinny leg 22 meters among the treetops. It’s the only private residence designed by the late architect.

Russian businessman and real estate developer Vladislav Doronin, who owns the house, met Hadid in London ten years ago and discussed architecture and art. They hit it off and Doronin suggested she design a residential building in Moscow, and even introduced her to the city mayor, but the project never materialized because it failed to receive planning permission. However, the Russian developer was determined to work with Hadid – so he commissioned her to design his house.

She asked him to describe what he wanted: "I want to wake up in the morning and I want just to see blue sky. I don't want to see any neighbors and I want to feel free," he replied. Hadid took a napkin and drew a sketch – which Doronin liked a lot.

According to Hadid’s principal Patrick Schumacker, she referred to the property mogul as the “Russian James Bond” due to his style, taste, wealth, and desire to create something extraordinary. In turn, Doronin recalls that Hadid was sarcastic, intellectual, and sharp – not to mention incredibly interesting to talk to. There were rumors that he was building the house for his then girlfriend , supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Hadid also designed another project in the Russian capital: The Dominion Tower office building.

