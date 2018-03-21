Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron to build ‘floating’ house in Moscow

Old brewery will be transformed into super modern apartments elevated above the ground by Pritzker Prize winning firm.

Herzog & de Meuron/Capital Group

Herzog & de Meuron, a Swiss architecture firm based in Geneva, has presented an ambitious new project set to modernize the Russian capital’s skyline. A former brewery will be transformed into plush apartments on Tarasa Shevchenko Embankment. These won’t be any ordinary pads though – they will be elevated on 35-meter tall “legs” which will be laid on special foundations, with parking and technical rooms planned for ground level.

Herzog & de Meuron/Capital Group

“Our building doesn’t ‘fly,’ it just raises up off the ground on slender pillars and is connected with the surrounding park, as a tree house is connected to the ground by the trunk,” the project explanation letter says. This will be Herzog & de Meuron’s first project in Moscow and if the firm’s past is anything to go by, it should be a success – they won the prestigious Pritzker Prize for designing London’s Tate Gallery.

Herzog & de Meuron/Capital Group

The architects admit they are hesitant to call the building a “horizontal skyscraper” – an iconic style defining Russian avant-garde architecture. As it stands, there are no buildings elevated at such a height in Moscow.

Herzog & de Meuron/Capital Group

Herzog & de Meuron plans to breathe new life into the brewery by creating restaurants, bars, and shops. Parts of the complex that have no historical value will be demolished to create a park.

Herzog & de Meuron/Capital Group

