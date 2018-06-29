Drone ‘security guards’ to protect Russia’s most famous museum

Now the Hermitage will become safer than ever.

St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum houses north of three million works of art, some of which are pretty damn expensive, so it has decided to upgrade security – and it’s gone big.

The Hermitage has signed an agreement with St. Petersburg’s State University of Civil Aviation, which will supply the museum with hi-tech drones. Staff will use them to monitor the ground from the skies, so any prospective thieves be warned: Soon it will be harder than ever to pillage the joint.

“Crowds which fill the museum can be compared to ones in the airports of big Russian cities,” the museums said, so it’s nice to have some mechanical flying friends to keep an eye out.

