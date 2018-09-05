You can now watch Russian hackers at work in a new web series

This is Russian hacker Ignat threatening the world.Дикий Digital
Three Russian hackers – Boris, Fedor, and Ignat – are trying to hack Donald Trump’s twitter account: They’re peeping through the White House window with the help of a secret camera to see the president typing his password. Sounds absurd? Yes, of course – it’s a part of the brand new show Russian Hackers Life mocking Western stereotypes about Russian hackers.
So far, only a pilot (which looks more like a teaser) is available online but the first season of three series is coming soon
“Of course, it’s better not to take Russian Hackers Life seriously,” TJournal wrote. That’s true – Boris, Fedor, and Ignat speak English with the most terrible Russian accents ever (intentionally) and events depicted in the show are a bit absurd. But, as TJournal concludes, “Hacking
Of course, not all Russian hackers are a joke. Look at our list of the top hackers that made banks and politicians shake.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.