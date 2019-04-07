7 new luxury Russian jewelry brands

This world-renowned jewelry maker began his career in the 1990s. At first, Fazulzyanov worked in stained glass, but at the age of
Under the brand name of Ilgiz F., this master creates unique ornamental pieces, some of which have already become collector items, appearing for sale at Christie’s and Sotheby’s.
His signature techniques are hot enamel and stained-glass inserts, and he takes special pride in ornamental enamel pieces. This is a complex technique with historical connotations, traditionally common in Muslim countries, whose jewelry traditions inspire Fazulzyanov. In
Last year Ilgiz opened a gallery in Moscow (he also has a boutique in Paris, on the prestigious street, Faubourg Saint-Honoré), where he shows not only his own
This year the Agafonov Workshop will mark its 25th anniversary. It was founded by jewelry maker Leonid Agafonov, whose daughter Maria is now actively taking over the business. The workshop is famous for its enamel work and bone-carved pieces. When working with precious stones, the jewelry makers engage well-known gem cutters such as the world-famous master of artistic gem cutting, Dmitry Samorukov.
The workshop’s pride is a jewelry box made of American walnut and carved mammoth tusk. It was born from the imagination of a master bone carver and realized by the entire workshop. Work on the jewelry box took almost four months.
The complex symbolism of his pieces is combined with
Borisenko's Epic Jewelry brand is still young, but it distinguishes itself with a flamboyant and unconventional style. As the only jewelry house in Russia that works with carbon fiber and creates gold rings in the shape of paper clips, its target audience is mostly young professionals, and this is why it has a sense of humor.
Zakhar goes for unusual designs, doing collaborations with famous theater designers and illustrators. For five years the brand has been represented in Hong Kong and is a frequent participant at international jewelry exhibitions.
Epic Jewelry is also known for its pieces that have adjustable parts and ornaments with engineering themes, such as the Turbines series of rings and cufflinks, as well as a series that utilizes ebony.
The Yaroslav
The country's best intaglio carvers work with Yaroslav - in
In particular,
This jeweler from Krasnoyarsk uses elaborate materials in his work. In particular, a series of ornamental items made of titanium has spread his reputation far and wide. Igor puts together complex sculptural compositions using elements that are worked with filigree precision: Anodised metal components are given unusual colors, enamel inserts and a scattering of precious stones.
Last year Uchevatov's work was recognized on the national level with his participation in the exhibition, Best Artists of Russia 2018 - Decorative and Applied Art.
Izmestiev Diamonds produces thematic collections with an emphasis on precious stones. The brand has an impressive range of wares; for instance, a Dragon ring featuring a splendid Ceylon sapphire, a Grapes brooch with South Sea pearls, and an Ivy brooch with an elegant demantoid and diamond pavé setting.
The brand's new collection is called Japanese
