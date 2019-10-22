7 best Russian TV shows as chosen by our readers

From good old criminal dramas to love stories and edge-of-your-seat thrillers - we asked our followers to share what Russian TV series they enjoy the most.

Want to learn more about Russians but not sure if you’d like to cut on your daily dose of entertainment? Check out these TV shows set in Russia - you’ll get a chance to immerse yourself in a Russian atmosphere and pick up some history, culture, and local mentality while you’re at it.

We asked our readers on Facebook to share their favorite shows - here are seven of their most popular responses.

1. Law of the Lawless (Brigada)

IMDb: 8.4

Country: Russia

Release: 2002

One of the greatest shows out of Russia of that time, “Brigada” is a must-see for anyone looking to familiarise themselves with the turbulent period known as Russia’s “wild 90s”. It tells a story of a group of four friends, who grew up and made business together, but an unplanned murder sets them on a criminal path, transforming them into a gang.

Watch with subtitles: Amazon Prime, SovietMoviesOnline

2. Silver Spoon (Mazhor)

IMDb: 7.9

Country: Russia

Release: 2014

Swanky parties, Lamborghini street races, and kilograms of cocaine - the fun life of Igor, a loaded young man, gets a sudden change when his father enlists him in the police in order to acquire some wisdom after Igor almost lands in jail. The first Russian TV show to be acquired by Netflix, “Silver Spoon” is definitely worth a look.

Watch with subtitles: Netflix

3. The Dawns Here Are Quiet

IMDb: 6.7

Country: Russia

Release: 2015

A faithful remake of a Soviet film of the same name, “the Dawns Here Are Quiet” revolves five young women and their extraordinary heroism. The series takes the audience back to the times of the Great Patriotic War (1942), when, a long way off from the front-line, the German air force mounts a ground operation in an attempt to get through to the Kirov railway and the White Sea - the Baltic Sea Canal. The only thing standing in their way is the anti-aircraft artillery unit of corporal Vaskov and five young women in training.

Watch with subtitles: Amazon Prime, YouTube

4. The Kitchen (Kukhnya)

IMDb: 8.5

Country: Russia

Release: 2012

Russian comedy “The Kitchen” is praised by IMDb users for great acting, hilarious humor, and some wisdom for daily life. The story tells about Maksim "Max" Lavrov, who dreams about becoming a great chef. But he finds out that the kitchen isn't the easiest place to make a career. And the posh restaurant he’s selected makes it practically impossible.

Watch with subtitles: Amazon Prime

5. Fartsa

IMDb: 6.7

Country: Russia

Release: 2015

An energetic and refreshing Russian series that depicts the Soviet Union of the 1960s, but devoid of the stereotypical gloom normally attributed to it. “Fartsa” is a story about four boys in their 20s, ready to sacrifice anything for their friendship. Everyone has their own dreams, but their circumstances will take them on a difficult path and they will be forced into all kinds of shady financial dealings. And, worst of all – they are successful in this business.

Watch with subtitles: Netflix

6. Not Born Beautiful (Ne rodis krasivoy)

IMDb: 4.4

Country: Russia

Release: 2005

“Not Born Beautiful” is the Russian version of the American “Ugly Betty”, which revolves around a smart but unattractive girl who falls in love with her charming boss. No man has ever paid attention to her yet, but she doesn't allow her looks to keep her from dreaming about love and happiness.

Watch with subtitles: YouTube

7. The Method

IMDb: 7.4

Country: Russia

Release: 2015

An entertaining and compelling story with excellent acting, “The Method” is another Russian story that found its way on Netflix and is available worldwide. Rodion is an outstanding detective used to working alone. Young graduate Esenya Steklova is eager to get an internship with the glorious investigator, but she could hardly expect the challenges she would face when she finally succeeds. Together they investigate the most hideous crimes.

Watch with subtitles: Netflix

