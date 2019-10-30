20 awesome Russian Marine artworks

1.
Ivan Aivazovsky, The Ninth Wave (1850)Russian Museum
2.
Mikhail Satarov, The Golden Sails (2009)Mikhail Satarov
3.
Alexey Bogolyubov. Venice at Night (1850)Tula Regional Art Museum
4.
Georgy Dmitriyev. Moon and Waves (2014)Georgy Dmitriyev
5.
Ivan Aivazovsky, The Rainbow (1873)Tretyakov Gallery
6.
Alexander Beggrov. On Deck Of The Frigate "Svetlana" (1884)Central Naval Museum
7.
Lev Lagorio. Northern Landscape (1872)Ryazan Oblast State Art Museum after I.P. Pojalostin
8.
Ivan Aivazovsky. Battle of Sinop (1853)Central Naval Museum
9.
Andrey Luzgin, In the Silent Harbour (2018)Andrey Luzgin
10.
Ivan Aivazovsky. View of the Venetian Lagoon (1841)State Peterhof Museum Reserve
11.
Rufin Sudkovsky. The Seashore. (1882)Irkutsk Regional Art Museum
12.
Lev Lagorio. Lofoten Island (1895)Voronezh Regional Art Kramskoi Museum
13.
Georgy Dmitriyev. Wave and Sun (2016)Georgy Dmitriyev
14.
Rufin Sudkovsky. Odessa Pier (1885)Museum of Foreign Art in Kadriorg Palace
15.
Ivan Aivazovsky. The Bay of Naples, (1841)The Cottage palace museum, Peterhof
16.
Georgy Dmitriyev. Lightning (2013)Georgy Dmitriyev
17.
Ivan Aivazovsky. Battle of Navarino (1848)Marine College, St. Petersburg
18.
Georgy Dmitriyev. Sunrise on the South China Sea (2015)Georgy Dmitriyev
19.
Ivan Aivazovsky. Chaos (1841)Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation, Venice
20.
Georgy Dmitriyev. The Warm Day at Sea (2015)Georgy Dmitriyev
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox