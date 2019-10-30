20 awesome Russian Marine artworks

Did you know Russians have an affinity with the sea? We've put together their most emotionally-charged marine paintings. Enjoy!

1. 

Ivan Aivazovsky, The Ninth Wave (1850)

Russian Museum

2. 

Mikhail Satarov, The Golden Sails (2009)

Mikhail Satarov

3. 

Alexey Bogolyubov. Venice at Night (1850)

Tula Regional Art Museum

4. 

Georgy Dmitriyev. Moon and Waves (2014)

Georgy Dmitriyev

5. 

Ivan Aivazovsky, The Rainbow (1873)

Tretyakov Gallery

6. 

Alexander Beggrov. On Deck Of The Frigate

Central Naval Museum

7. 

Lev Lagorio. Northern Landscape (1872)

Ryazan Oblast State Art Museum after I.P. Pojalostin

8. 

Ivan Aivazovsky. Battle of Sinop (1853)

Central Naval Museum

9. 

Andrey Luzgin, In the Silent Harbour (2018)

Andrey Luzgin

10. 

Ivan Aivazovsky. View of the Venetian Lagoon (1841)

State Peterhof Museum Reserve

11. 

Rufin Sudkovsky. The Seashore. (1882)

Irkutsk Regional Art Museum

12. 

Lev Lagorio. Lofoten Island (1895)

Voronezh Regional Art Kramskoi Museum

13. 

Georgy Dmitriyev. Wave and Sun (2016)

Georgy Dmitriyev

14. 

Rufin Sudkovsky. Odessa Pier (1885)

Museum of Foreign Art in Kadriorg Palace

15. 

Ivan Aivazovsky. The Bay of Naples, (1841)

The Cottage palace museum, Peterhof

16.  

Georgy Dmitriyev. Lightning (2013)

Georgy Dmitriyev

17. 

Ivan Aivazovsky. Battle of Navarino (1848)

Marine College, St. Petersburg

18. 

Georgy Dmitriyev. Sunrise on the South China Sea (2015)

Georgy Dmitriyev

19. 

Ivan Aivazovsky. Chaos (1841)

Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation, Venice

20. 

Georgy Dmitriyev. The Warm Day at Sea (2015)

Georgy Dmitriyev

