12 impressive PHOTOS of Stalin's 'Empire-style' architecture

The buildings of Moscow’s seven Stalinist skyscrapers and the Lenin Library are quite distinct, but photographer Mikhail Rozanov cast a new light on them, revealing details you probably never noticed before.
His black-and-white series Mechta (Dream) is dedicated to the last great architectural style in the USSR: "Soviet neoclassicism." It includes many variations, including the so-called Stalinist Empire style, intended to showcase the pomp and grandeur of the “Land of the Soviets.”
Take a look at the monument-style ornamentation of the buildings of Moscow State University, the Lenin Library, the skyscrapers on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment, the Central pavilion at VDNKh, and other Soviet-era edifices.
The works of Mikhail Rozanov are on display from Feb. 6 to March 29 in the Dream exhibition at the RuArts Gallery as part of the Photobiennale-2020 festival.
