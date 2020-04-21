15 great Russian paintings about loneliness and isolation

Getting bored of sitting at home? We’ll show you how many things you could do at home - and how much Russian people used to sit at home. Keep calm and enjoy.

1. Vasily Tropinin. The Lace Maker, 1823

Tretyakov Gallery

2. Pavel Fedotov. Breakfast of an Aristocrat, 1849-1850

Tretyakov Gallery

3. Konstantin Flavitsky. Princess Tarakanova, in the Peter and Paul Fortress at the Time of the Flood, 1864

Tretyakov Gallery

4. Ilya Repin. In the Hut, 1878

Tretyakov Gallery

5. Valentin Serov. Girl with Peaches, 1887

Tretyakov Gallery

6. Filipp Malyavin. Portrait of E.M. Martynova, 1897

Russian museum

7. Ilya Repin. Leo Tolstoy in a Room under the Arches, 1891

Russian museum

8. Valentin Serov. Portrait of G.L. Girshman, 1907

Tretyakov Gallery

9. Zinaida Serebryakova. At the Dressing-Table. Self-Portrait, 1909

Tretyakov Gallery

10. Konstantin Somov. Sleeping Young Woman, 1909

Tretyakov Gallery

11. Mikhail Larionov. Resting Soldier, 1911

Tretyakov Gallery

12. Boris Kustodiev. Russian Venus, 1925

Nizhny Novgorod State Art museum

13. Alexander Deineka. On the Balcony, 1931

Private collection

14. Tatyana Yablonska. Morning, 1954

Tretyakov gallery

15. Gely Korzhev. Misty morning (Grey morning), 2006

Institute of Russian Realist Art

