15 great Russian paintings about loneliness and isolation

Getting bored of sitting at home? We’ll show you how many things you could do at home - and how much Russian people used to sit at home. Keep calm and enjoy.
1. Vasily Tropinin. The Lace Maker, 1823
2. Pavel Fedotov. Breakfast of an Aristocrat, 1849-1850
3. Konstantin Flavitsky. Princess Tarakanova, in the Peter and Paul Fortress at the Time of the Flood, 1864
4. Ilya Repin. In the Hut, 1878
5. Valentin Serov. Girl with Peaches, 1887
6. Filipp Malyavin. Portrait of E.M. Martynova, 1897
7. Ilya Repin. Leo Tolstoy in a Room under the Arches, 1891
8. Valentin Serov. Portrait of G.L. Girshman, 1907
9. Zinaida Serebryakova. At the Dressing-Table. Self-Portrait, 1909
10. Konstantin Somov. Sleeping Young Woman, 1909
11. Mikhail Larionov. Resting Soldier, 1911
12. Boris Kustodiev. Russian Venus, 1925
Nizhny Novgorod State Art museum
13. Alexander Deineka. On the Balcony, 1931
14. Tatyana Yablonska. Morning, 1954
15. Gely Korzhev. Misty morning (Grey morning), 2006
Institute of Russian Realist Art
