Russians recreate famous paintings at home (PHOTOS)

Facebook’s challenge of reenacting fine art masterpieces went extremely viral, and the group ‘Izoizolyacia’ (A mashup of “isolation” and “art”) has already got 500 thousand followers and thousands of posts. Inspired by the challenge, Russians started to see art everywhere around them!
1. Edvard Munch - The Scream
2. Hyacinthe Rigaud - Portrait of Louis XIV
3. Vasily Vereshchagin - After the Attack
4. Ilya Repin - Barge Haulers on the Volga
5. Pablo Picasso - Girl on a Ball
6. Ai Weiwei - Stools
7. Viktor Vasnetsov - Knight on the Crossroads
8. Diego Rivera - Nude with Calla Lilies
9. Henri Matisse - Blue Nude
10. Elena Shchiptsova - Portrait of Alexander Pushkin
11. Katsushika Hokusai - The Great Wave off Kanagawa
12. Ivan Shishkin, Konstantin Savitsky - Morning in a Pine Forest
13. Vasily Surikov - Boyarina Morozova
