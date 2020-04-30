Russians recreate famous paintings at home (PHOTOS)

Facebook’s challenge of reenacting fine art masterpieces went extremely viral, and the group ‘Izoizolyacia’ (A mashup of “isolation” and “art”) has already got 500 thousand followers and thousands of posts. Inspired by the challenge, Russians started to see art everywhere around them!

1. Edvard Munch - The Scream

Olga De/Facebook

2. Hyacinthe Rigaud - Portrait of Louis XIV

Marie Circé/Facebook

3. Vasily Vereshchagin - After the Attack

Tamara Abd Alkader

4. Ilya Repin - Barge Haulers on the Volga

Inna Litvenok/Facebook

5. Pablo Picasso - Girl on a Ball

Valery She/Facebook

6. Ai Weiwei - Stools

Vitaly Goncharenko/Facebook

7. Viktor Vasnetsov - Knight on the Crossroads

Yulia Koveleva/Facebook

8. Diego Rivera - Nude with Calla Lilies

Mara Jones/Facebook

9. Henri Matisse - Blue Nude

Tatiana Ballos/Facebook

10. Elena Shchiptsova - Portrait of Alexander Pushkin

Andrey Ko/profoto.lviv.ua

11. Katsushika Hokusai - The Great Wave off Kanagawa

Diana Galimova/Facebook

12. Ivan Shishkin, Konstantin Savitsky - Morning in a Pine Forest

Sveta Lena/Facebook

13. Vasily Surikov - Boyarina Morozova

Tatiana Foster/Facebook

