Russian artists make downloadable posters to honor doctors fighting COVID-19 (PICS)

Tillanelli Studio - an international network of female illustrators, has released a series of posters to show their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other workers at the forefront battling COVID-19. The collective was formed in March 2020 by Katerina Trofimova and Irina Kruvlova, from St. Petersburg and Moscow, respectively.
“With this project we convey our gratitude for those on the front lines, risking their lives, while the rest of us remain in the safety of our homes. Even after the pandemic is over, these posters will remind us of what these fearless individuals have done for us, putting their lives at risk,” said Trofimova, who is alson Tillanelli’s creative director.
Each of the posters has a “Thank you” on it, and is available for download on the Tillanelli website, in PDF and in high resolution. People can then hang them up proudly on their walls, street windows or balconies - or anywhere, really, so these modern heroes might witness for themselves the gratitude we all feel for their tireless efforts and sacrifices.
Artists from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kostroma took part in the creation of the project. The website also contains works by artists from Italy, Lithuania, Belarus, the Philippines, South Korea and Argentina.
Sainte Maria, St. Petersburg
Irina Kiro, Moscow
Antonina Kasyanikova, Moscow
Patricia Doria, Manila
Olga Andrushcenko, Moscow
Shinyoung Kim, Seoul
Katia Trofimova, St. Petersburg
Olga Andrushcenko, Moscow
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox