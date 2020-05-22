How Russian artists visualized the quarantine & isolation (PICS)

The everyday life and routines, dreams about the future and other themes that 'inspire' contemporary artists these days.

How do Russian artists spend their time in quarantine? Like everyone else, they sit at home or in the studio. But unlike others, they continue to create art, often with an eye on the current circumstances. Russia Beyond presents a collection of the most timely artistic responses — from a melancholy view out the apartment window to dreams of the future.

1. Georgy Litichevsky. 💜 Cosmos

Georgy Litichevsky

2. Tanya Peniker. Acedia

Tanya Peniker

3. Daria Konovalova-Infante. From the series “The secret life of things”

Daria Konovalova-Infante

4. Ivan Tuzov. From the series “Quarantine”

Ivan Tuzov

5. Andrey Shkarin. From the series “On the gradual, uncertain disentanglement of conscious citizens from lockdown measures”

Andrey Shkarin

6. MishMash Group. “When this battery runs out, the Internet will stop pestering me with ads for medical masks”

7. Andrey Bilzho. The great Russian writer and medic Anton Chekhov in self-isolation tries to resuscitate a dead seagull

Andrey Bilzho

8. Andrey Shkarin. From the series “My garden”

Andrey Shkarin

9. Anastasia Vermeer. Without viewers

Anastasia Vermeer

10. Alexander Florensky. “View from my window”

Alexander Florensky

11. Ales Kochevnik. From the series “Under the blanket”

Ales Kochevnik

12. Aidan Salakhova. New saints

Aidan Salakhova

13. Vladimir Potapov. From the series “Chronicles of isolation”

Vladimir Potapov

14. Valery Chtak. Only the dead don’t die

15. Andrey Bilzho. Inspired

Andrey Bilzho

16. Diana Wouba. Imaginary landscape

Diana Wouba

