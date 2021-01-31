Moscow metro in Russian art (PICS)

Alena Dergileva; Yekaterina Kornilova/Private collection; Alexander Trifonov
The capital subway is now considered an ordinary form of public transport, but it’s still an entire underground world with its own life, legends, secrets and, of course, incredible station designs, which has made it famous around the world. Take a look at how various Russian artists saw the Moscow Metro.
Alexander Labas. In metro, 1935
Alexander Labas/Tretyakov Gallery
Grigory Shegal. On the Escalator, 1941
Grigory Shegal/State Art Museum of Altai Krai
Natalya Nesterova. Metro, 1980
Natalya Nesterova/State Russian Museum
Sergey Chesnokov-Ladyzhensky. Metro, 1985
Vladimir Jankilevskij. Triptych No 14. Self-Portrait. (Dedicated to My Father), 1987
Vladimir Jankilevskij/State Russian Museum
Alisa Zarzhevskaya. Metro, 2005-2008
Alexander Vikhrov. Metro, 2010
Vladimir Manyukhin. Metro, 2010
Alena Dergileva. From the series ‘People of metro’
Alena Dergileva. From the series ‘Moscow’
Vladimir Gerasimov. Kropotkinskaya metro station. Winter, 2007
Semyon Agroskin. Don’t Lean on Door, 2018
Azam Atakhanov. Artist in Metro, 2018
Yekaterina Kornilova. Metro Worker, 2018
Yekaterina Kornilova/Private collection
Alexander Trifonov. Exit, 2018
