Moscow metro in Russian art (PICS)

Culture
Russia Beyond

Alena Dergileva; Yekaterina Kornilova/Private collection; Alexander Trifonov
The capital subway is now considered an ordinary form of public transport, but it’s still an entire underground world with its own life, legends, secrets and, of course, incredible station designs, which has made it famous around the world. Take a look at how various Russian artists saw the Moscow Metro.

Alexander Labas. In metro, 1935

Alexander Labas/Tretyakov Gallery

Grigory Shegal. On the Escalator, 1941

Grigory Shegal/State Art Museum of Altai Krai

Natalya Nesterova. Metro, 1980

Natalya Nesterova/State Russian Museum

Sergey Chesnokov-Ladyzhensky. Metro, 1985

Sergey Chesnokov-Ladyzhensky

Vladimir Jankilevskij. Triptych No 14. Self-Portrait. (Dedicated to My Father), 1987

Vladimir Jankilevskij/State Russian Museum

Alisa Zarzhevskaya. Metro, 2005-2008

Alisa Zarzhevskaya

Alexander Vikhrov. Metro, 2010

Alexander Vikhrov

Vladimir Manyukhin. Metro, 2010

Vladimir Manyukhin

Alena Dergileva. From the series ‘People of metro’

Alena Dergileva

Alena Dergileva. From the series ‘Moscow’

Alena Dergileva

Vladimir Gerasimov. Kropotkinskaya metro station. Winter, 2007

Vladimir Gerasimov

Semyon Agroskin. Don’t Lean on Door, 2018

Semyon Agroskin

Azam Atakhanov. Artist in Metro, 2018

Azam Atakhanov

Yekaterina Kornilova. Metro Worker, 2018

Yekaterina Kornilova/Private collection

Alexander Trifonov. Exit, 2018

Alexander Trifonov

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art moscow metro paintings
We've got more than 1,8 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies