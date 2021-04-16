15 RARE relics of Russian tsars before the Romanov dynasty (PHOTOS)

Belonged to Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)
Made by order of Tsar Ivan Vasilievich from gold taken at Polotsk in 1563
Belonged to Grand Prince Ivan III
A gift from Shah Abbas I of Iran to Tsar Boris Godunov in 1604
A donation from Tsar Boris Godunov and his family to the Chudov Monastery of the Moscow Kremlin
Minted from the original early 17th-century stamp
Belonged to the Lithuanian Mstislavsky family and added the Russian tsar treasury in 1622
A gift from Polish King Sigismund III to Tsar Boris Godunov
A gift from Tsar Ivan the Terrible to his wife Tsarina Maria in 1561
From the burial of Tsar Ivan the Terrible in the Archangel Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin
A richly decorated pendant with the image of Our Lady
The exhibition ‘Decline of the Dynasty: The Last Rurikids and the False Dmitry’ is on display in the Moscow Kremlin Museums until July 25, 2021.
