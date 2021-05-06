Russian cities as painted by Russian artists 

Great painters used to adore not only the two capitals, but also the endless rural landscapes, golden domes of small provincial churches and embankments of southern seaside cities.
Andrei Martynov. Church of St. Simeon. Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, 1806
Petr Zabolotsky. View of Old Ladoga, 1833
Alexei Gornostayev. Alexander Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, 1847
Ivan Aivazovsky. Sunrise in Feodosia, 1855
Alexey Bogolyubov. Ipatiev Monastery near Kostroma, 1861
Alexey Bogolyubov. Easter Procession in Yaroslavl, 1863
Alexander Morozov. People Coming Out of Church in Pskov, 1864
Alexei Savrasov. The Rooks Have Come Back, 1871 [Kostroma Region]
Andrei Popov. Booths in Tula on Holy Week, 1873
Sergei Svetoslavsky. From the Window of the Moscow School of Painting, 1878
Ilya Repin. Religious Procession in Kursk Governorate, 1880-1883
Ilya Repin. Nevsky Prospekt, 1887 [St. Petersburg]
Isaac Levitan. Evening. Golden Plyos, 1889
Grigory Myasoyedov. A Wharf in Yalta, 1890
Alexander Benois. Oranienbaum, 1901
Boris Kustodiev. Festivities on the Volga, 1909 [Tutaev, Yaroslavl Region]
Ivan Kulikov. Maslenitsa in Murom, 1910-1912
Aristarkh Lentulov. Kislovodsk Landscape (Landscape With Gates), 1913
Konstantin Korovin. Gurzuf, 1914
Adolf Loza. Sevastopol Landscape, 1960s
