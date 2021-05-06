Russian cities as painted by Russian artists 

Great painters used to adore not only the two capitals, but also the endless rural landscapes, golden domes of small provincial churches and embankments of southern seaside cities. 

Andrei Martynov. Church of St. Simeon. Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, 1806

Petr Zabolotsky. View of Old Ladoga, 1833 

Alexei Gornostayev. Alexander Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, 1847

Ivan Aivazovsky. Sunrise in Feodosia, 1855

Alexey Bogolyubov. Ipatiev Monastery near Kostroma, 1861

Alexey Bogolyubov. Easter Procession in Yaroslavl, 1863

Alexander Morozov. People Coming Out of Church in Pskov, 1864

Alexei Savrasov. The Rooks Have Come Back, 1871 [Kostroma Region]

Andrei Popov. Booths in Tula on Holy Week, 1873

Sergei Svetoslavsky. From the Window of the Moscow School of Painting, 1878

Ilya Repin. Religious Procession in Kursk Governorate, 1880-1883

Ilya Repin. Nevsky Prospekt, 1887 [St. Petersburg]

Isaac Levitan. Evening. Golden Plyos, 1889

Grigory Myasoyedov. A Wharf in Yalta, 1890

Alexander Benois. Oranienbaum, 1901

Boris Kustodiev. Festivities on the Volga, 1909 [Tutaev, Yaroslavl Region]

Ivan Kulikov. Maslenitsa in Murom, 1910-1912

Aristarkh Lentulov. Kislovodsk Landscape (Landscape With Gates), 1913

Konstantin Korovin. Gurzuf, 1914

Adolf Loza. Sevastopol Landscape, 1960s

