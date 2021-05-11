Europe through the eyes of Russian artists

Sylvester Shchedrin (1791-1830)

The precocious Shchedrin at a very young age entered the St. Petersburg Academy of Arts, where he received a gold medal for his final-year project and a stipend to travel to Europe. In 1818 he went to Italy and became so captivated by the country that he spent the rest of his life there. His element was the open air — as a master of the plein-air style, he developed an incredible range of colors and light textures. Highly innovative for early 19th-century Russian art, his views of Rome, Naples and Sorrento are housed in Russia’s main art galleries.

The Colosseum, 1819

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

New Rome. Castel Sant'Angelo, 1823-25

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Terrace in Sorrento, 1825

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Small Harbor in Sorrento Overlooking the Islands of Ischia and Procido, 1826

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Moonlit Night in Naples, 1828

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Karl Bryullov (1799-1852)

Bryullov lived in Italy for many years and painted several paintings on Italian subjects (Italian Morning was even presented to Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, wife of Nicholas II). The artist also traveled to Greece and Turkey, where he created several genre paintings. The piece de résistance of his wanderings abroad was his monumental canvas The Last Day of Pompeii. In it, Bryullov attempted to capture the chaos and horror gripping the city during the eruption of Vesuvius.

Italian Morning, 1823

Kunsthalle Kiel Kunsthalle Kiel

Girl Picking Grapes in the Vicinity of Naples, 1827

Russian Museum Russian Museum

The Last Day of Pompeii, 1833

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Confession of an Italian Woman, 1830

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Stroll at Albano, 1833

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Greek Morning in Myraca, 1835

Pushkin Museum of FIne Arts Pushkin Museum of FIne Arts

Temple of Apollo in Phigalia, 1835

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

Landscape on Madeira Island, 1850

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Ivan Aivazovsky (1817-1900)

Aivazovsky’s main element was the sea. As Russia’s finest seascape artist, he devoted hundreds of works to his country’s waterways and coastline, including the Neva River in St. Petersburg, the Black Sea and Crimea (where his favorite rock for painting en plein air was named in his honor). But Aivazovsky also produced a dozen paintings of the Venetian coast and several landscapes from Naples and Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul). The artist also traveled to Lisbon, Portugal, at the very edge of Europe.

Venice, 1842

Peterhof Museum-Preserve Peterhof Museum-Preserve

The Bay of Naples on a Moonlit Night, 1840s

Russian Museum Russian Museum

View of Constantinople and the Bosphorus, 1856

Private collection Private collection

Lisbon. Sunrise, 1860s

Private collection Private collection

Venice, 1874

Private collection Private collection

Constantinople. Sunset, 1899

Aivazovsky National Art Gallery in Feodosia Aivazovsky National Art Gallery in Feodosia

Konstantin Korovin (1861-1939)

A major theater artist at the turn of the 20th century, Korovin traveled widely in search of subjects. He also decorated the Russian pavilion at the Exposition Universelle of 1900, a world fair held in Paris, a city he visited several times. The artist was greatly influenced by the French Impressionists, as can be seen in his Parisian subjects. In the 1920s, he emigrated from Soviet Russia to his beloved Paris.

Parisian Café, 1890

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Hammerfest. Northern Lights, 1894-95

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

On the Balcony. Spanish Women Leonora and Ampara, 1888–1889

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Paris. Café de la Paix, 1906

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Venice. The Rialto Bridge, 1908

Kyiv National Picture Gallery Kyiv National Picture Gallery

Paris. Saint-Denis. 1930s

Yaroslavl Art Museum Yaroslavl Art Museum

Ilya Repin (1844-1930)

Another connoisseur of Paris was the author of Barge Haulers on the Volga. Repin traveled around Europe on a stipend from the Imperial Academy of Arts, but Rome and Raphael left him cold. It was in the French capital that he felt a connection, and so decided to settle and rent a studio. During the course of his years-long stay in the city of love, he created the masterpiece Sadko, as well as several famous paintings on Parisian motifs.

Newspaper Seller in Paris, 1873

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Parisian Café, 1875

Private collection Private collection

Boy at the Garden Wall. Montmartre, 1876

Radishchev Art Museum in Saratov Radishchev Art Museum in Saratov

Vasily Surikov (1848-1916)

Surikov is known primarily for his monumental canvases depicting scenes from Russian history: The Morning of the Streltsy Execution, Boyarynya Morozova, Suvorov Crossing the Alps and many others. Less famous are the stunning watercolors that resulted from his travels in Italy and Spain.

Milan, 1884

Private collection Private collection

Rome, 1884

Private collection Private collection

Venice, 1900

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Seville, 1910

Private collection Private collection

San-Fernando Square in Seville, 1910

Private collection Private collection

Seville, 1910

Private collection Private collection

Arles. Bullfight, 1910

Private collection Private collection

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.