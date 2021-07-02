Zaha Hadid Architects to build a STUNNING residential cluster in Moscow

Incredible skyscrapers in bionic form may be completed by 2028.

Zaha Hadid Architects

Moscow’s population is growing fast, and it requires quick and modern construction decisions. So, a decade from now the Russian capital may get a splendid new apartment building block.

Zaha Hadid Architects

The complex will be built in the northwest of the city, in the Khoroshevo-Mnevniki district. This will be Moscow’s biggest residential area, and will also include a commercial and cultural hub.

Zaha Hadid Architects

The project was presented by Zaha Hadid Architects, which recently announced the amazing project with its modern glass look and futuristic bionic forms.

Zaha Hadid Architects

The project calls for a huge square and five skyscrapers. The complex will also have a large green area, sport facilities, cafes and restaurants.

Zaha Hadid Architects

The new buildings will be close to the Moscow City business district, and will also be near Serebryany Bor park and forest. It will have a gorgeous river view and excellent transport and metro access.

Zaha Hadid Architects

