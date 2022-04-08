Inside and outside 3 main Kremlin cathedrals (PHOTOS)

Moscow photographer Mikhail Rozanov shows the cathedrals’ austere architecture and vivid multicolored decoration in a black-and-white technique, which emphasizes the astonishing beauty, immutability and stateliness of the great monuments.

1. Assumption Cathedral

The Assumption (Uspensky) Cathedral was built in the 15th century by Italian architect Aristotele Fioravanti as the principal church of the Russian state. For several centuries, it was the religious center of Russia where grand princes were set for reigning, Tsars and Emperors were crowned. The Russian Holy Hierarchs, metropolitans and patriarchs of the 14th - 17th centuries, were inaugurated there and the cathedral became their burial place, as well. After the Revolution of 1917, the Assumption Cathedral was turned into a museum.

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

2. The Archangel Cathedral

The Archangel Cathedral was built in the early 16th century by another Italian architect, Aloisio Novyi. Having just rid himself of the many centuries of Tatar-Mongol invasion in Russia, Grand Prince Ivan III united all the Russian lands - and initiated the church construction to raise Moscow prestige as the new capital. The Archangel Cathedral became the burial place of Moscow’s grand princely family. Before leaving for war, Russian grand princes and tsars used to pray in the cathedral, which was dedicated to Archangel Michael, the patron saint of princes in their feats of arms.

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

3. The Annunciation Cathedral

The Annunciation (Blagoveshchensky) Cathedral was built in the late 15th century by Russian architects from Pskov, who followed the very old tradition of Russian religious architecture (unlike the two other Kremlin churches built later by Italians). The cathedral is dedicated to the Archangel Gabriel’s happy announcement to the Virgin Mary that she was going to give birth to the son of God. For centuries, the cathedral was used as the private chapel of the Moscow grand princes and tsars.

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums Mikhail Rozanov/Moscow Kremlin Museums

