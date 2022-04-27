Children in Russian art (PICS)

Hermitage; Tretyakov Gallery
Idyllic shepherdesses, barefoot peasant girls and spoiled noble offspring: Russian artists simply adored painting children. Here are the most remarkable examples from the last two centuries of Russian art.
Vasily Tropinin. Portrait of Arseny Tropinin, the artist’s son, 1818
Vasily Tropinin. Boy with a Goldfinch (1825), and Boy with a Dead Goldfinch (1829)
Ivanovo Region Art museum
Orest Kiprensky. Girl Wearing a Poppy Wreath, 1819
Alexey Venetsianov. There you go - Some Dinner! 1824
Alexey Venetsianov. Zakharka, 1825
Alexey Venetsianov. Sleeping Shepherd Boy, 1823-24
Karl Bryullov. Portrait of Grand Duchess Elena Pavlovna with her daughter Maria, 1830
Karl Bryullov. Daughters of Pacini, Giovannina and Amazilia, 1832
Vasily Perov. Boy Craftsman, 1865
Ulyanovsk Region art museum
Vasily Perov. Troika. Apprentice Workmen Carrying Water, 1866
Konstantin Makovsky. The Little Organ Grinders Near A Fence In Winter, 1868
Konstantin Makovsky. Children Running From a Thunderstorm, 1872
Konstantin Makovsky. Portrait of Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna of Russia, 1905
Vladimir Makovsky. Peasant Children, 1890
Vasily Vereshchagin. Children of the Solon Tribe, 1869-1870
Ilya Repin. On the border. V.A. Repina with Children Walks Along the Border, 1879
Ilya Repin. Dragonfly. Painter's Daughter’s Portrait, 1884
Ivan Shishkin. Children In the Forest, 1882
Valentin Serov. Girl With Peaches, 1887
Valentin Serov. Children. Sasha and Yura Serov, 1899
Carl Lemoch. New Family Member, 1885
Carl Lemoch. Two Young Peasant Girls, 1892
Carl Lemoch. Varka, 1893
Art and culture of the Russian North museum union of Arkhangelsk
Mikhail Nesterov. The Vision to the Youth Bartholomew. 1889—1890
Alexei Stepanov. Children On the Brushwood, 1899
Ulyanovsk Region art museum
Zinaida Serebryakova. At Breakfast, 1914
Alexander Deineka. Future Pilots, 1938
Fyodor Reshetnikov. Low Marks Again, 1952
Arkady Plastov. Spring, 1954
Tatiana Yablonskaya. Morning, 1954
