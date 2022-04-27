Children in Russian art (PICS)

Idyllic shepherdesses, barefoot peasant girls and spoiled noble offspring: Russian artists simply adored painting children. Here are the most remarkable examples from the last two centuries of Russian art.

Vasily Tropinin. Portrait of Arseny Tropinin, the artist’s son, 1818

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Vasily Tropinin. Boy with a Goldfinch (1825), and Boy with a Dead Goldfinch (1829)

Ivanovo Region Art museum Ivanovo Region Art museum

Orest Kiprensky. Girl Wearing a Poppy Wreath, 1819

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexey Venetsianov. There you go - Some Dinner! 1824

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexey Venetsianov. Zakharka, 1825

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexey Venetsianov. Sleeping Shepherd Boy, 1823-24

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

Karl Bryullov. Portrait of Grand Duchess Elena Pavlovna with her daughter Maria, 1830

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

Karl Bryullov. Daughters of Pacini, Giovannina and Amazilia, 1832

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Vasily Perov. Boy Craftsman, 1865

Ulyanovsk Region art museum Ulyanovsk Region art museum

Vasily Perov. Troika. Apprentice Workmen Carrying Water, 1866

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Konstantin Makovsky. The Little Organ Grinders Near A Fence In Winter, 1868

Private collection Private collection

Konstantin Makovsky. Children Running From a Thunderstorm, 1872

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Konstantin Makovsky. Portrait of Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna of Russia, 1905

Hermitage Hermitage

Vladimir Makovsky. Peasant Children, 1890

Kharkov art museum Kharkov art museum

Vasily Vereshchagin. Children of the Solon Tribe, 1869-1870

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Ilya Repin. On the border. V.A. Repina with Children Walks Along the Border, 1879

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Ilya Repin. Dragonfly. Painter's Daughter’s Portrait, 1884

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Ivan Shishkin. Children In the Forest, 1882

Public Domain Public Domain

Valentin Serov. Girl With Peaches, 1887

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Valentin Serov. Children. Sasha and Yura Serov, 1899

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

Carl Lemoch. New Family Member, 1885

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

Carl Lemoch. Two Young Peasant Girls, 1892

Private collection Private collection

Carl Lemoch. Varka, 1893

Art and culture of the Russian North museum union of Arkhangelsk Art and culture of the Russian North museum union of Arkhangelsk

Mikhail Nesterov. The Vision to the Youth Bartholomew. 1889—1890

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexei Stepanov. Children On the Brushwood, 1899

Ulyanovsk Region art museum Ulyanovsk Region art museum

Zinaida Serebryakova. At Breakfast, 1914

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexander Deineka. Future Pilots, 1938

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Fyodor Reshetnikov. Low Marks Again, 1952

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Arkady Plastov. Spring, 1954

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Tatiana Yablonskaya. Morning, 1954

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

