Nudity in Russian art (PICS)

Russian artists didn’t lag behind recognized international masters in depicting nudity. And Soviet painters were not even shunned for their piquant canvases.
Petr Sokolov. Adonis and Venus, 1782
Mikhailovsky Castle, St. Petersburg
Karl Bryullov. Italian Morning, 1823
Karl Bryullov. Bathsheba, 1832
Karl Bryullov. Mashkov’s portrait, 1836
National Art Museum of Azerbaijan
Henryk Siemiradzki. The Girl or the Vase (The Presentation of the Slave), 1887
Faberge Museum, St. Petersburg
Konstantin Makovsky. The Judgment of Paris, 1889
Faberge Museum, St. Petersburg
Ilya Repin. Nude (Portrait of Natalia Nordman), 1901
Valentin Serov. Portrait of Ida Rubinstein, 1910
Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. The Dream, 1910
Zinaida Serebryakova. The Bather, 1911
Mikhail Larionov. Venus, 1912
Zinaida Serebryakova. Bathhouse, 1913
Vladimir Tatlin. Model, 1913
Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. Youth (Kiss), 1913
Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. Thirsty Warrior, 1915
Boris Kustodiev. The Beauty. 1915
Boris Kustodiev. Russian Venus, 1926
Nizhny Novgorod art museum
Pyotr Konchalovsky. Hercules and Omphale, 1928
Konstantin Somov. Bathers in the Sun, 1930
Konstantin Somov. Summer morning, 1932
Alexander Deineka. Midday, 1932
Alexander Samokhvalov. After the Cross, 1934–1935
Konstantin Somov. Naked Young Man (B. Snezhkovsky), 1937
Arkady Plastov. Spring, 1954
Tretyakov Gallery/Sputnik
