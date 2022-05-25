Nudity in Russian art (PICS)

Russian artists didn’t lag behind recognized international masters in depicting nudity. And Soviet painters were not even shunned for their piquant canvases.

Petr Sokolov. Adonis and Venus, 1782

Mikhailovsky Castle, St. Petersburg Mikhailovsky Castle, St. Petersburg

Karl Bryullov. Italian Morning, 1823

Kunsthalle Kiel Kunsthalle Kiel

Karl Bryullov. Bathsheba, 1832

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Karl Bryullov. Mashkov’s portrait, 1836

National Art Museum of Azerbaijan National Art Museum of Azerbaijan

Henryk Siemiradzki. The Girl or the Vase (The Presentation of the Slave), 1887

Faberge Museum, St. Petersburg Faberge Museum, St. Petersburg

Konstantin Makovsky. The Judgment of Paris, 1889

Faberge Museum, St. Petersburg Faberge Museum, St. Petersburg

Ilya Repin. Nude (Portrait of Natalia Nordman), 1901

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Valentin Serov. Portrait of Ida Rubinstein, 1910

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. The Dream, 1910

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Zinaida Serebryakova. The Bather, 1911

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Mikhail Larionov. Venus, 1912

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Zinaida Serebryakova. Bathhouse, 1913

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Vladimir Tatlin. Model, 1913

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. Youth (Kiss), 1913

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. Thirsty Warrior, 1915

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Boris Kustodiev. The Beauty. 1915

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Boris Kustodiev. Russian Venus, 1926

Nizhny Novgorod art museum Nizhny Novgorod art museum

Pyotr Konchalovsky. Hercules and Omphale, 1928

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Konstantin Somov. Bathers in the Sun, 1930

Ashmolean Museum, Oxford Ashmolean Museum, Oxford

Konstantin Somov. Summer morning, 1932

Public domain Public domain

Alexander Deineka. Midday, 1932

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Alexander Samokhvalov. After the Cross, 1934–1935

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Konstantin Somov. Naked Young Man (B. Snezhkovsky), 1937

Russian Museum Russian Museum

Arkady Plastov. Spring, 1954

Tretyakov Gallery/Sputnik Tretyakov Gallery/Sputnik

