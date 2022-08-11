10 most ICONIC buildings in Russia by foreign architects (PHOTOS)

Italians, Frenchmen, Germans and other foreigners used to actively live and work in Russia, invited to share their experience and construct entire cities at times. Not to mention these architectural masterpieces we’ve listed below!

1. Moscow Kremlin

Legion Media Legion Media

If you ever thought that Verona’s Castelvecchio castle or Milan’s Sforzesco look very alike the Moscow Kremlin, you’re not mistaken!

Legion Media Legion Media

They were all built in the 15th century and all by Italian architects of one school.

Legion Media Legion Media

Russian Grand Prince Ivan the Great invited Italian architects to rebuild the Kremlin: Pietro Antonio Solari, Aloisio da Milano, Antonio Gislardi and Marco Ruffo constructed new brick towers and walls of the Kremlin. (All of them were known in Russia under the same surname ‘Fryazin’, which was derived from ‘Frank’, a nickname for foreigners back then).

2. Dormition Cathedral in Moscow

Legion Media Legion Media

One of the most famous Italian architects to work in Moscow in the 15th century was Aristotle Fioravanti.

Legion Media Legion Media

Actually, he was an engineer and founded a brick mill in Moscow, as well as a gun factory, producing cannons.

Legion Media Legion Media

But, his most notable work was the construction of the Dormition Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin.

3. Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg

Legion Media Legion Media

This was the first building that was constructed in the just founded Petersburg.

Legion Media Legion Media

As Peter the Great planned to build a “very European city”, he invited foreign architects.

Legion Media Legion Media

The fortress and the cathedral were built under the project of Domenico Trezzini, a Swiss architect of Italian origins.

4. Peterhof Palace

Legion Media Legion Media

Few buildings by French architect Jean-Baptiste Alexandre Le Blond, considered to be St. Petersburg’s main architect, have remained to this day.

Legion Media Legion Media

However, having been invited in the early 18th century by Peter the Great, he invented a General Plan and architectural “style guide” for the city. Le Blond also designed the project for the Peterhof residence that Peter planned to surpass Versaille with.

Legion Media Legion Media

And, the first Peterhof palace was built by Le Blond, which was then rebuilt by Italian Francesco Bartolomeo Rastrelli.

5. Winter Palace in St. Petersburg

Legion Media Legion Media

In the 18th century, probably the most famous Petersburg’s architects, the aforementioned Italian Francesco Bartolomeo Rastrelli, built several palaces and cathedrals across the Russian Empire.

Legion Media Legion Media

One of the most important was the official residence of Russian Emperors, the Winter Palace in central Petersburg that now houses the Hermitage Museum.

Legion Media Legion Media

6. Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo

Legion Media Legion Media

Francesco Rastrelli was, however, most famous for working for Empress Elizabeth and developing a recognizable style, which is now known as ‘Elizabetian Baroque’.

Legion Media Legion Media

The most iconic building that reflects this style is Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, a summer residence of the royal family.

Legion Media Legion Media

7. St. Isaac’s Cathedral in Petersburg

Legion Media Legion Media

French architect Auguste de Montferrand won the competition to be chief architect on the project started by Emperor Alexander I in 1818.

Legion Media Legion Media

The Frenchman’s whole life was devoted to the Cathedral.

Legion Media Legion Media

The construction lasted for almost 40 years and proved fatal to the architect, who died just six weeks after the cathedral was completed.

8. Smolny Institute in St. Petersburg

Legion Media Legion Media

An example of classical “Palladian” architecture was built in the early 19th century by Italian Giacomo Quarenghi.

Elizaveta Becker/Getty Images Elizaveta Becker/Getty Images

This building is most famous for housing the first female institute and then the Bolsheviks’ headquarters.

Legion Media Legion Media

Regardless of that, Smolny is a site of city administration.

9. Pavlovsk Palace

Legion Media Legion Media

Not far from Tsarskoye Selo and St. Petersburg is another splendid residence of the Russian Emperors, Pavlovsk, built in the late 18th century for the throne heir and future Emperor Paul I.

Legion Media Legion Media

It was designed in neoclassical style by Scottish architect Charles Cameron, also famous for building the Cameron’s Gallery in Tsarskoye Selo, named after him (and, in general, redesigning the Tsarskoye Selo in a classical style, because Catherine the Great didn’t like the Baroque’s decorative surplus).

Legion Media Legion Media

10. Vorontsov Palace in Crimea

Legion Media Legion Media

One of the most unusual palaces in Russia was built in 1828-48 for Prince Mikhail Vorontsov, the governor-general of the Russian Empire’s southern provinces, including Crimea.

Legion Media Legion Media

For constructing this palace in Gothic Revival style, Vorontsov invited English architect Edward Blore, also known for completing Buckingham Palace in London.

Legion Media Legion Media

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.