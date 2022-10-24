This Russian artist’s 3D graffiti will blow your mind (PHOTOS)

Danila Shmelev, nicknamed ‘Shozy’, is doing some crazy things with ordinary apartment buildings. And his murals look almost too real!

A ‘trick house’ in Balashikha, Moscow Region.

A house in the city of Salekhard, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The artist seems to “complete” this building in Solnechnodolsk, Stavropol Krai.

A giant tea ceremony appeared on a building façade in Derbent, Republic of Dagestan.

A 20-storey graffiti “handshake” in Chelyabinsk.

A giant bee invasion in the city of Neftekamsk, Republic of Bashkortostan.

Ripping off a plastic bag from a building in Odintsovo, Moscow Region

How on earth did bikes get stuck on this building in Satka, Chelyabinsk Region?

The removal of green plastic delivery wrapping from a building in Yekaterinburg.

A tribute to Leonardo da Vinci in Orenburg.

