This Russian artist’s 3D graffiti will blow your mind (PHOTOS)

Culture
Russia Beyond

sshhozzy
Danila Shmelev, nicknamed ‘Shozy’, is doing some crazy things with ordinary apartment buildings. And his murals look almost too real!

A ‘trick house’ in Balashikha, Moscow Region.

sshhozzy

A house in the city of Salekhard, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

sshhozzy

The artist seems to “complete” this building in Solnechnodolsk, Stavropol Krai. 

sshhozzy

A giant tea ceremony appeared on a building façade in Derbent, Republic of Dagestan.

sshhozzy

A 20-storey graffiti “handshake” in Chelyabinsk.

sshhozzy

A giant bee invasion in the city of Neftekamsk, Republic of Bashkortostan.

sshhozzy

Ripping off a plastic bag from a building in Odintsovo, Moscow Region

sshhozzy

How on earth did bikes get stuck on this building in Satka, Chelyabinsk Region?

sshhozzy

The removal of green plastic delivery wrapping from a building in Yekaterinburg.

sshhozzy

A tribute to Leonardo da Vinci in Orenburg.

sshhozzy

Art graffiti
