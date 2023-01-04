The fantastic beasts of Slavic mythology (PICTURES)

Fire-breathing snakes, man-eating cats and birds illuminating the darkness… The world of the Eastern Slavs was full of dangerous creatures.

Zmei Gorynich

This is one of the most ruthless and vicious creatures of Slavic legends. The fire-breathing, talking dragon-like Zmei Gorynych burns down villages and crops, kidnaps and devours any misfortunate people he encounters on his way. However, he also guards the ‘Kalinov Bridge’, which connects the world of the living with the world of the dead.

From time to time, the three-headed (sometimes mentioned as twelve-headed) beast may deliberately kidnap a prince’s daughter and drag her off to a desolate land where the grass doesn’t grow and the birds don’t sing. There is his refuge, a mountain cave with an entrance studded with the bones of daredevils who dared to challenge him.

To defeat the beast and save the poor girl, the foolhardy bogatyr must strike him in the heart or cut off all of his heads. The Slavs considered Gorynych to be the true embodiment of evil. Even the earth did not want to absorb the black blood oozing from the wounds of the injured monster.

Firebird

Just like the Zmei Gorynych, the mythical Firebird is associated with fire. But, unlike the cave monster, the Slavic counterpart of the Phoenix bird brings people happiness and wealth, rather than pain and death.

Looking directly at the Firebird is like looking at the sun. As it flies through the night sky, it lights up everything around itself like lightning. To touch it is just like sticking your hands in a fire.

Nevertheless, if you’re lucky enough to lure this bird into a golden cage with the help of magic golden apples, there is a chance to obtain one of its feathers. A feather of the Firebird will give its owner happiness for the rest of his life. In addition, when the Firebird sings, pearls fall from its beak.

Cat Bayun

At first glance, it’s just a regular cute cat, just bigger. But in fact, Cat Bayun is a dangerous ogre. Sitting on a high pole near the road, he plunges passing travelers into a deep sleep with his magic voice (“bayun” from Old Slavonic means “storyteller”) and then kills them with his iron claws before devouring them.

However, even such a monster can be useful. It is necessary to just catch the cat and make him serve you - his soothing tales are also healing.

Indrik

The mythical Indrik is “the father of all beasts”, the lord of the underworld, where he walks “like the sun in the heavens”. Reminiscent of a unicorn, this fantastic beast hates serpents and is a terrible enemy to them.

Since ancient times, the Indrik has been ascribed healing properties. According to some records, in the 17th century, Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich agreed to trade a big amount of sables and furs for three horns allegedly belonging to this animal.

