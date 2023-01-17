We gave three tasks both to OpenAI’s ‘ChatGPT’ and our staff writer George Manaev to see if the new technology could beat the good old humans in our beloved craft.

ChatGPT is a pre-trained language generation model developed by OpenAI, which can generate human-like text based on a given prompt or context. Before starting this contest, we asked ChatGPT to predict who would win. It replied: “If the tasks involve natural language understanding, creativity or tasks which involve emotions, I might lag behind, but if its sheer writing speed, knowledge retention and research then I would be efficient.” We also asked another AI app, MidJourney, to generate images of our characters. Don’t they look cool?

So ultimately, who did it better – AI or a human? Tell us in the comments!

1) Let’s make up a fictitious Russian fairy tale character who can potentially join Marvel’s Avengers

"Russian fairy tale character in the style of Marvel" created by Midjourney AI image generator Midjourney Midjourney

Human:

Ilya the Bear

Ilya Ivanovich Medvedev works as a night watchman at a woodworking plant in the USSR countryside, making sure that the lumber and timber are not stolen from the warehouse, albeit while drinking heavily. One year, over the New Year holidays, the celebrations were especially prolonged and Ilya Ivanovich fell into a winter hibernation. During his sleep, he lost his job, his wife left him and there were no children in the Medvedev family. Waking up in March, Ilya Ivanovich immediately began drinking and went to the store for more vodka. But, in the entranceway, he runs into a mailman, who does not recognize him and begins yelling, “Bear, Bear!” Ilya Ivanovich quickly returns home and sees in the mirror that he has indeed become indistinguishable from a bear. He is naturally huge and covered with hair all over his body. However, after his hibernation episode, it takes only a glass of alcohol for Ilya Ivanovich to begin to turn into the king of the forest, who has even greater monstrous strength than Ilya himself.

Using his newfound ability, Ilya Ivanovich begins to get jobs that require remarkable strength – he works as a loader, a mechanic on a drilling rig, in the summer he works as a farmer during harvest, and works at a truck tire fitting shop… All until his homeland needs his service on a more important assignment.

ChatGPT:

Ivan the Ghost Hunter

Ivan was born and raised in a small village in rural Russia, where stories of spirits and ghosts were a part of daily life. From a young age, Ivan was able to see and communicate with the spirits of the dead, a gift passed down to him through his ancestors. Growing up, Ivan heard many stories of brave warriors who had defeated evil spirits and protected the living, these stories inspired him to become a protector of his village.

When Ivan was a teenager, a powerful and malevolent spirit began to terrorize his village. It was said to be an upyr (a vampire-like creature from Slavic folklore) that had risen from its grave and was now preying on the living. Ivan knew he had to do something to stop it, and so he set out to learn everything he could about the upyr and how to defeat it. He studied ancient texts and consulted with the wise old women of the village, who told him that the only way to defeat the upyr was with a weapon forged of silver.

Ivan set out to find the silver to make a weapon, he had to embark on a journey through the mystical lands of Russia, facing many challenges and encountering many spirits of the dead, including the good and the evil ones. During his journey, he met a wise old blacksmith who took him under his wing and taught him the ancient art of weapon-making. With the blacksmith's help, Ivan was able to forge a powerful scythe, which he knew would be the key to defeating the upyr. This scythe was similar to bubnoviy kos, a scythe-like weapon used by Cossacks (We didn’t find mentions of such a weapon being used by the Cossacks – Russia Beyond) .

Upon his return, Ivan confronted the Upyr, and in a fierce battle, he was able to strike the killing blow with his silver scythe. With the upyr’s defeat, Ivan's reputation as a protector of the village spread far and wide, and eventually he was recruited by the Avengers organization, to be their expert in dealing with supernatural threats. He wields his mystical scythe in all of his battles, using it to harm both physical and ghostly entities.

2) What would Fyodor Dostoevsky think of Elon Musk?

"Elon Musk as Dostoevsky's character" created by Midjourney AI image generator Midjourney Midjourney

Human:

He was taller than average, burly, with sloping shoulders and a broad forehead that gave his appearance a grave weight. His smooth gait, cautious manner of movement, but especially his broad, disarming smile betrayed an aristocratic upbringing. His complexion was swarthy and southern, while his reddish stubble sometimes made him look like a haughty planter – but his well-groomed skin and expensive hairdo portrayed a millionaire accustomed to the craft of skilled German barbers and French make-up artists.

In sharp contrast to the aristocrat’s relaxed appearance were his eyes - dark gray, dull and unexpressive, the eyes of a businessman/pirate seeking booty - new business ventures, new concessions, new contracts. Whether he was laughing or pondering, his eyes were invariably cold and at a social function or a club you could see him looking around tiredly, as if he were glancing through the pages of a racing bulletin, shifting quickly from one face to another…

Where his thoughts were wandering at this moment, one could only guess. It was enough to start a conversation with him in the cigar and, almost immediately after the mandatory pleasantries, he would bring a waterfall of his plans, ideas and projects down on you - from the construction of a giant refrigerator, cut in the Arctic ice, to the galvanic transmission of telegrams over long distances.

Here, in St. Petersburg, he sought out wealthy merchants and bored princesses, whose financial support he hoped to secure for his ventures - but all he found was a pompous society, fanfare and conceit. I bumped into him by chance one evening at Donon’s restaurant on the Moika Embankment. We exchanged greetings and I caught a glimpse of his weary and somewhat lost appearance. In the land of the northern marshes, he had discovered only an enduring spleen and a passion for beluga cheeks in Vologda sour cream. As for the merchants and princesses, none of them spoke English well.

ChatGPT:

He arrived in our city, a stranger among us, a man consumed by grandiose aspirations and revolutionary ideas. With each step he took through the cobblestone streets, one could sense the weight of tradition and society bearing down upon him. But he refused to be shackled, instead dedicating himself to a pursuit of greatness and the betterment of all humanity through technological advancements.

His mind, ever preoccupied with the mechanics and intricacies of his creations, could barely endure the mundanity of daily life. He spent his days locked away in his workshop, tirelessly experimenting, with nary a thought for food or rest, driven by an all-consuming passion to change the world. And yet, despite the skepticism of his contemporaries, he persevered.

For within him burned an unquenchable desire, a force that propelled him forward in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. And it is this same force that will see him victorious, leaving behind a legacy that will stand the test of time.

3) How Yuri Gagarin became a Jedi Knight

"Yuri Gagarin as a Jedi Knight" created by Midjourney AI image generator Midjourney Midjourney

Human:

The Red Jedi

When Qui-Gon Jinn was calmly observing the state of affairs in the Solar System, sometimes in the beginning of the 1960s on Earth, he witnessed a powerful outburst of the Force happen barely outside the planet’s atmosphere. Surprised about this unusual happening near a planet where not a single Jedi was yet discovered, Qui-Gon used the Force to browse the collective memory and found out the outburst was actually caused by the spontaneous birth of a new Jedi knight, a rare event known only to the most experienced of the Jedi Masters. In the case of this occurrence, a person’s violent and rightful desire to save the situation for the good cause may cause an involuntary discovery of an inner source of the Force in a person.

Meanwhile, the later famous Soviet space flight of April 12, 1961, turned into a disaster after the spaceship took off. Yuri Gagarin, the cosmonaut inside the spaceship, read the controls and understood the spaceship’s engines were losing power for an unknown reason. As Yuri reported the incident back to Earth, the personnel in the control room, including Sergei Korolev, the scientist in charge of the flight, completely lost it. The famous Soviet space project was failing. Yuri understood that, in the matter of seconds, the ship was going downwards, killing him and causing a massive international incident. At this point, an outburst of the Force happened in Yuri – his massive desire to survive, save the project and save the USSR from a complete blunder, all formed a shaped charge of the Force that replaced the spaceship’s engines and navigated the rocket through the entire flight.

The incident was kept secret by Gagarin, Korolev and the whole team, albeit Yuri was mighty worried and distressed after the flight. Gagarin didn’t understand what exactly happened, as he was not well versed in the matters of the Force. He badly wanted to use the Force again, however, he had no Jedi Master and no guidance about the Force among his Soviet comrades, which only made him increasingly lost in his life and exacerbated his drinking habit.

The question of Gagarin, who didn’t yet have an official Jedi moniker (and probably didn’t even know he was a Jedi Knight), was placed before the Jedi Council, which unanimously decided that Yuri must be helped out of his situation. On March 27, 1968, the united forces of the Jedi assisted Yuri in leaving Earth to join the ranks of the Jedi. Down on Earth, his departure was made look like it was death in a plane crash. However, the Soviets never learned that Gagarin was evacuated from Earth and to become a Jedi under the name Lord Poyekhali, created from his famous words he said before leaving the Earth on April 12, 1961.

ChatGPT:

Yuri Gagarin was a young pilot in the Soviet Air Force and, in 1961, was selected as the first human to orbit the Earth. His historic flight aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft made him an international hero and cemented his place in history.

However, what the world did not know was that Gagarin’s incredible piloting skills and his connection to the Force had not gone unnoticed. A secret organization called the Jedi Order had been watching him for some time and they believed that Gagarin had the potential to become one of the greatest Jedi in history.

After Gagarin’s flight, he was approached by the Jedi and offered the chance to train with them. Gagarin accepted, eager to explore the full extent of his abilities. He began training in secret, honing his skills in lightsaber combat and learning to harness the Force.

As Gagarin’s training progressed, the Jedi realized that they needed him to undertake a very special mission. The galaxy was in turmoil, and a powerful Sith Lord threatened to destroy the balance of the Force. Gagarin was chosen as the one who would lead the Jedi’s army into battle against the Sith.

Gagarin was hesitant, knowing that he had never been in a real war before, but he knew that he had the power to succeed. He drew on the same determination and courage that had propelled him into space and flew towards the enemy. In an epic lightsaber duel, he was able to defeat the Sith Lord, saving the galaxy from certain doom.

With the Sith Lord defeated and the galaxy at peace, Gagarin was hailed as a hero by both the Jedi and the world. He was awarded the title of Jedi Knight and, from that day forward, Gagarin used his powers and training to protect the galaxy and bring peace wherever he went.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.