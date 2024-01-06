Don't miss out!
What did postcards depict in the Russian Empire?

Boris Egorov
"Merry Christmas!"

Public Domain
On postcards of that era, you could see pictures of Russian towns and villages, ordinary peasants and famous artists. There were also popular color drawings, which brightly and cheerfully showed the life of ordinary people of a huge country.
Russian types, Ofenya (a traveling merchant).

Public Domain

"You and I are like fish and water."

Public Domain
Dutch Church, Nevsky Prospekt.

Public Domain
Toys made of twisted paper.

Public Domain

"This is the kind of appetizer a Russian treats a German with."

Public Domain
Russian pop singer Anastasia Vyaltseva.

Public Domain

"Merry Christmas!"

Public Domain
Resurrection Cathedral, Borisoglebsk.

Public Domain
Peasant of Nizhny Novgorod province.

Public Domain

"The eyes are not bullets, but the heart is scattered."

Public Domain
Volga ‘bosyaks’ (representatives of the lower circles of the underworld).

Public Domain
The city of Tula.

Public Domain
Types of foreigners of Transbaikal. An old Tunguska woman.

Public Domain

"Let me look at the hand, I will tell your whole fate."

Public Domain
Ukrainian types.

Public Domain

"Congratulations on Angel Day!"

Public Domain
The city of Kursk. View of the Tuskar River.

Public Domain

"Where happiness blooms, envy grows."

Public Domain
Reflection of the cavalry attack.

Public Domain

"They played on the ice, but got into trouble."

Public Domain

