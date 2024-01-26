Don't miss out!
Janitor from Nizhny Novgorod draws enormous images on snow (PHOTOS)

Culture
Russia Beyond
“Paintings” on a snow-covered soccer field. This beautiful idea was created by janitor Maxim Pechenkin in Nizhny Novgorod. Now, art can be literally seen from the window!

Maxim Pechenkin

A girl's profile, an eye, a dragon, a man under a blanket. Maxim Pechenkin creates these pictures with the help of just an ordinary broom and shovel. Wide lines he makes with a scraper. He navigates with the help of the lines on the soccer field, which can still be seen through the fresh snow.

Maxim Pechenkin

Maxim considers his most satisfying image to be a man under a blanket. "It's like this field was made for him!"

Maxim Pechenkin

But, unlike paper, snow drawings don't last long: an hour or two and it's time to clean the soccer field for the next game." The one that lasted the longest was the drawing of an eye. It spent the night. I came then [the next morning] and added eyelashes," says Maxim.

Maxim Pechenkin

Maxim says he just likes to draw and, in his free time, he does it on paper. "It's also something amazing for me, every time you don't know how it will come out."

Maxim Pechenkin

He jokingly calls his snow artwork "hooliganism". And his neighbors eagerly await his next works.

Maxim Pechenkin

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art nizhny novgorod
