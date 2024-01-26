Janitor from Nizhny Novgorod draws enormous images on snow (PHOTOS)

“Paintings” on a snow-covered soccer field. This beautiful idea was created by janitor Maxim Pechenkin in Nizhny Novgorod. Now, art can be literally seen from the window!

A girl's profile, an eye, a dragon, a man under a blanket. Maxim Pechenkin creates these pictures with the help of just an ordinary broom and shovel. Wide lines he makes with a scraper. He navigates with the help of the lines on the soccer field, which can still be seen through the fresh snow.

Maxim considers his most satisfying image to be a man under a blanket. "It's like this field was made for him!"

But, unlike paper, snow drawings don't last long: an hour or two and it's time to clean the soccer field for the next game." The one that lasted the longest was the drawing of an eye. It spent the night. I came then [the next morning] and added eyelashes," says Maxim.

Maxim says he just likes to draw and, in his free time, he does it on paper. "It's also something amazing for me, every time you don't know how it will come out."

He jokingly calls his snow artwork "hooliganism". And his neighbors eagerly await his next works.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.