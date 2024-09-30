10 female sex symbols of Russian cinema (PHOTOS)

These ladies are not only incredibly beautiful, but they are also very talented and very much in demand in the movie industry.

1. Yuliya Snigir

Yuliya Snigir. A still from 'A Good Day to Die Hard' Global Look Press Global Look Press

There are several dozen roles that the audience love Yuliya for. She also made it in Western cinema, playing in ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’ (2013), as well as in the hit TV series ‘The New Pope’ (2019) by Paolo Sorrentino. One of her latest high-profile works is the lead role in the Russian movie ‘The Master and Margarita’ (2024), where her real-life husband Yevgeny Tsyganov played her on screen partner.

2. Anna Chipovskaya

Anna Chipovskaya Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

This actress has already played many roles, but real success came to her with the TV show ‘Thaw’ (2013). Audiences noted her not only for her exquisite beauty, but also for her sexy, sultry, slightly hoarse voice. The actress also tried herself as a singer and her cover version of Nirvana's song ‘My Girl’ also became a hit.

3. Yulia Peresild

Yulia Peresild Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

This blonde has been among the top movie actresses for many years, constantly getting major roles. She even became the first actress to literally fly into space to film some scenes for the movie ‘The Challenge’ (2023). The actress’s own daughter, meanwhile, is hot on her heels. Fifteen-year-old Anna Peresild has already conquered Russian audiences, playing in the smash hit TV series ‘The Boy's Word: Blood on the Asphalt’ (2023).

4. Kristina Asmus

Kristina Asmus Global Look Press Global Look Press

Kristina became popular after her role in the long-running TV series ‘Interns’ (2010-2016), which is a kind of a Russian analog of ‘Scrubs’. In it, she played a sweet and innocent girl. But, even then, the actress decided to pose in revealing photo shoots for men's magazines. In 2019, she played one of the main roles in the movie ‘Text’ and an erotic scene with her is still one of the most discussed topics on the Russian Internet.

5. Aglaya Tarasova

Agalaya Tarasova Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images

The beautiful daughter of actress Ksenia Rappoport conquered the heart of Darren Aronofsky and were a couple for about four years (however, he didn’t cast her in any of his movies). Tarasova is mainly known for numerous TV series, including the above mentioned ‘Interns’. She also starred in the movie ‘Ice’ (2018) and its sequels, as well as the military drama ‘Air’ (2023), where she also played one of the main roles.

6. Alexandra Bortich

Alexandra Bortich Legion Media Legion Media

This blonde “rock’n’roll” actress has the appearance of an angel. Alexandra became a superstar after starring in the movie ‘Viking’ (2016), in which she played an explicit scene with actor Danila Kozlovsky, and the TV series ‘Policeman from Rublyovka’ (2016-2018). At the same time, Bortich has starred in movies of different genres and experimented with her appearance: For example, for the movie ‘I Am Losing Weight’ (2018), the actress gained and then dropped about 20 kg in record time.

7. Paulina Andreeva

Paulina Andreeva Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

The most “alien” actress of Russian cinema with a very bright and unusual appearance won over director Fyodor Bondarchuk’s heart, whom she then married. Paulina first became famous starring in the erotic thriller ‘Locust’ (2015). She was also cast as the main role in the detective TV series ‘The Method’ (2015). Paulina is very selective with what roles she chooses, but, each time, it is an intellectual and profound work. These days, Andreeva is trying her hand at screenwriting.

8. Svetlana Khodchenkova

Svetlana Khodchenkova Corbis/Getty Images Corbis/Getty Images

You may remember this actress starring as Viper in the superhero movie ‘The Wolverine’ (2013). This blonde “femme fatale” has been among the most beautiful and sexiest actresses for many years and she doesn’t lose her grip. Russian audiences first fell in love with her after her debut in the movie ‘Bless the Woman’ (2003). She is also known for starring in numerous TV shows, including ‘Brief Guide To A Happy Life’ (2011), which is a Russian version of ‘Sex and the City’, as well as the detective mystery ‘Lavrova's Method’ (2011) and the dramatic ‘Sect’ (2019). A piquant detail of the movie diva is a mole near her lip, similar to former supermodel Cindy Crawford.

9. Lyubov Aksyonova

Lyubov Aksenova in a new Russian series 'Zhit zhizn' (Жить жизнь), literally 'Live Your Life' Artem Aksenenko,Mikhail Veinberg/START, 2023 Artem Aksenenko,Mikhail Veinberg/START, 2023

This actress’ first major movie role was in one of the novelizations of the movie ‘Short Stories’, in which she played a shallow mistress of a man, with whom he ends up very bored with. Now, Aksenova is one of the stars of the superhero franchise ‘Mayor Grom’. She’s also starred in several quality Russian TV shows, such as ‘The Тёлки’ (literally ‘The B*tches’; 2022), ‘The Exes’ (2018) and others.

10. Daria Moroz

Daria Moroz Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Daria Moroz’s ability to steam up cinemas was revealed in the TV series ‘Gold Diggers’ (2019). Explicit bed scenes with the actress were spiced up by the fact that they were filmed by her real-life former husband, Konstantin Bogomolov, who directed the series. In 2023, Moroz made her own directorial debut, filming a frank comedy TV show titled: ‘Sex. Before and After’.

