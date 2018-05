Trains will be rattling across the huge stretch in late 2019.

The massive 19 km bridge connecting Russia to Crimea will be ready for cars after road signs have been installed. The first traffic is expected to drive over the Kerch Strait during the second half of this month.

As for trains, passengers will have to wait until the end of 2019.

Check out how the longest bridge in Europe looks from space.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.