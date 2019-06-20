10 job offers in Russia for foreign candidates (June)

Been dreaming about an opportunity to move to Moscow, St. Petersburg or even Kamchatka? Check out these jobs advertised in Russia in June.

Contrary to what one might think, not only English-speakers are sought after in Russia. At least not in June. This time, we’ve found some interesting positions for Spanish, French, and Japanese speakers. Like always, the majority of openings are in language teaching, but if you are an experienced manager, marketing or customer service professional, don’t close the page just yet - take a look at what’s on offer this month in Russia.

Company: PwC

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.06.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: The international audit and consulting firm PwC is hiring a Manager with Strategy and Operations group (Government and Public sector) with the following functions: managing projects and workstream delivery, managing a project team and relationships with a client, conducting project administration activities, and participating in business development activities. The successful candidate should have more than five years of experience in strategic analysis, strategy development and implementation, proven project management experience, and ideally, an MBA. Applicants should have native or fluent English skills, as well as native or fluent Russian.

Company: SEMrush

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 19.06.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: SEMrush, a digital marketing toolkit for SEO, PPC and content marketing professionals, is hiring a Regional Marketing Manager to lead the company’s activities in Spanish-speaking regions, promote its brand, and interact with opinion leaders and digital marketing experts. The employer seeks for candidates with strong Spanish skills (Native/C2 is a must), intermediate English, marketing education and relevant previous experience. Among the perks: flexible working hours, friendly team, corporate education, fitness compensation, and medical insurance.

Company: Group-IB

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 18.06.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: One of the global leaders in preventing and investigating high-tech crimes and online fraud, Group-IB is hiring a Sales Account Manager to be the sales support lead for its international clients. In this position, you’ll promote the company’s products, maintain the customer database, and work on developing new clients. To apply, make sure you have a higher education diploma (ideally technical), a broad-based knowledge of IT basic concepts, have more than three years of sales experience and native English, Spanish and/or French skills. You should be willing to travel and have a successful history of negotiations with foreign clients. In return, the company offers corporate benefits, health insurance, snacks in the office and no corporate bureaucracy.

Company: Wrike

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 18.06.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: A cloud-based service for project management, Wrike is seeking a Customer Support Specialist with English and Japanese skills. In this role, you'll be building relationships with customers, helping them use the Wrike project management software, and assisting them any challenges they encounter. Among the requirements: higher education (linguistics, marketing, PR, IT), excellent customer service and interpersonal skills. Remote work is possible, but if you decide to work in St. Petersburg, the company offers a relocation bonus added to other perks like free lunches, medical insurance, and corporate events.

Company: One! International School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.06.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: One! International School, which has four kindergartens in Moscow, is looking for a Native English Teacher to conduct lessons for preschool children. Among the responsibilities: organizing and leading various activities, attending staff meetings and workshops, and collaborating with other teachers and managers on the work on preschool programs. A successful candidate should have a university degree (teacher education preferrable), positive thinking, good communication skills as well as be responsible and innovative.

Company: Skazkadarium private kindergarten

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.06.2019

Salary: from 88,000 rubles ($1,379)

Description: A private kindergarten is looking for an English native speaking teacher for the 2019-2020 school year to work with children 2-7 years old. Applicants should have at least one year of experience teaching English to preschool kids, have relevant education (CELTA, TKT and other certifications with be a plus), and be bright, creative, energetic and love kids. In return, the employer offers a warm and creative work environment, a team of young and highly qualified teachers, professional training, and a convenient location right in the city center.

Company: Moscow Economic School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 19.06.2019

Salary: from 170,000 rubles ($2,664)

Description: Are you a native French teacher? There is a vacancy available at the Moscow Economic School which seeks teachers for the next academic year. The role will involve working with students of different levels, monitoring their progress and giving recommendations. To apply, you should have university-level education, some teaching experience with children, internationally-recognized TEFL certificates as well as excellent interpersonal skills and a good sense of humor. If successful, you’ll receive visa, transport and accommodation support and get to work in a friendly team in the city center.

Company: ITMO University

Location: St. Petersburg

Dateposted:17.06.2019

Salary: from 44,000 rubles ($689)

Description: ITMO University based in St. Petersburg is seeking an experienced native English teacher with TEFL/CELTA/DELTA certificates. The role will involve a minimum of 20 academic hours of teaching per week working with students and academic staff. Apart from having some previous experience of working with groups of different levels, candidates should have strong IT skills, be creative, flexible, responsible, and punctual. The University offers visa support and possible accommodation in professors’ dormitory.

Company: Babelfish language school

Location: Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Date posted: 18.06.2019

Salary: $1,200-1,500

Description: Dreaming of seeing Russia’s Kamchatka? Here’s an opportunity for native English teachers. Babelfish language school is looking for a teacher to work with individuals and groups. A successful candidate should have a higher education diploma (ideally in Russian language and literature), previous teaching experience, and be eager to develop professionally. In return, the school offers visa support, accommodation, work in a friendly team, and some tours around Kamchatka!

Company: FluentRussia

Location: Moscow

Dateposted: 17.06.2019

Salary: 90,000 rubles ($1,410) per month, plus 25,000 rubles ($392) housing allowance

Description: FluentRussia, a high quality, innovative and cost-effective language solutions provider, is seeking experienced native English teachers of General and Business English to work full-time with Russian professionals in Moscow. The company will provide all training materials, conduct free teacher training workshops, and offer a range of perks, including visa and accommodation support.

