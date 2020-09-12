6 Western fast food chains in Russia and where to find them (INFOGRAPHIC)

From McDonald’s to Domino’s - there are plenty of fast food joints operating across the country.

This year McDonald’s celebrated 30 years since the opening of its first restaurant in Russia. Since then, McDonald’s has brought up a whole generation of Russians who love burgers and fries, and basically set the stage for more fast-food chains entering this consumer market.

KFC, Burger King, Subway, Papa John’s and Domino’s - today, one can find all of them and more Western brands in different locations across Russia.

On this map, we indicated the cities where one can find more than one cafe by one of the given brands. It doesn’t provide specific addresses for each and every one of hundreds of cafes located in the country. For more detailed and up-to-date information, please visit the chains’ websites.

Note: For this story, we only took famous quick service restaurants and left out global coffee chains (like Starbucks) or cake specialty shop restaurants (like Baskin-Robbins). Out of the six brands mentioned, only three (KFC, McDonald’s and Domino’s) responded to our request for up-to-date information. The information for the remaining three was taken from public sources.

