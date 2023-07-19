Russia introduces a new one hundred-ruble banknote

The banknote is made in orange tones: the famous Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin is depicted on the front side, while the memorial to the Soviet Soldier, recently opened near Rzhev, is depicted on the reverse side. During World War II, one of the bloodiest battles in the history of mankind took place near this city (located 230 km northwest of Moscow).

The banknote is already being used in the regions and will soon appear in Moscow. Old banknotes are still valid and will be withdrawn from circulation as they wear out.

Vladimir Gerdo/TASS Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.