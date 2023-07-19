Russia introduces a new one hundred-ruble banknote

The banknote is made in orange tones: the famous Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin is depicted on the front side, while the memorial to the Soviet Soldier, recently opened near Rzhev, is depicted on the reverse side. During World War II, one of the bloodiest battles in the history of mankind took place near this city (located 230 km northwest of Moscow).
The banknote is already being used in the regions and will soon appear in Moscow. Old banknotes are still valid and will be withdrawn from circulation as they wear out.
